Sept. 8 Springfield Nature Center kids' program to focus on flying squirrels

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – On Sept. 8, young children will have a chance to learn about a rodent that is as fascinating as it is secretive – the flying squirrel.

Children ages 3-6 can learn about these nocturnal gliders at two programs at Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Springfield Conservation Nature Center. At 10 a.m., the program “Flying Squirrels” will be offered and at 11:15 a.m., participants can sign up for “Ardillas Voldadoras,” which translates as “Flying Squirrels.” This will be the same as the 10 a.m. program except that it will be presented in Spanish.

Both programs are part of the Springfield Nature Center’s Little Acorns program, a monthly series of programs which are for families with children ages 3-6. Both programs will be conducted by MDC Naturalist Betzaida Rivera. In the program, Rivera will explain how flying squirrels don’t truly fly. They glide, using parts of their body to steer and maneuver from one spot to another. Rivera will also discuss other characteristics of this unique nocturnal animal.

People can register for the 10 a.m. “Flying Squirrels” program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/186530

People can register for the 11:15 a.m. “Ardillas Voladoras” program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/186531

The Springfield Conservation Nature Center is located in southeast Springfield at 4601 S. Nature Center Way. People can stay informed about upcoming programs at the nature center and other MDC facilities by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about upcoming events or how to sign up for text alerts from the nature center can call 417-888-4237.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual and in-person programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.