Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,469 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 231,207 in the last 365 days.

August 2022 Data Snapshot

In the August 2022 data snapshot, you will find information on:

  • Dataset Highlight: Current Iowa Correctional System Prison Population
  • Introducing Parameters
  • Derived View Metadata
  • New Look for Internal Site
  • Live Training in September
  • Data Assets
  • Portal Accounts

News, Updates & Tips

Dataset Highlight: Current Iowa Correctional System Prison Population

Iowa Data Platform

This dataset contains de-identified individual data for offenders currently serving in an Iowa institution or correctional facility. Dataset includes information regarding age, sex, race, offense committed, and supervision status.

Explore the Data

Introducing Parameters

Tyler Tech Support

In the data platform, we can now create parameters which allow users to change a variable, such as a number, date, string, or Boolean, in the definition of a query. Parameters differ from filters in that they allow users to change the underlying query logic, where as, filters only allow users to see and use a subset of the existing data. This provides users a whole new way to interact with data.

Example Parameter Use Cases

Derived View Metadata

Tyler Tech Support

Derived views now create revisions, which means the workflow for editing metadata on a derived view is consistent with the workflow for editing metadata on a dataset.

Read More on the New Workflow

New Look for Internal Site

Tyler Tech Support

If you have an account on the internal data platform, but haven't logged in recently, you probably haven't seen the new bright, clean look. There is now an updated, more intuitive navigation experience, which includes features like single click access to create an asset and action buttons logically grouped into convenient menus.

Read More on the Design Adoption

Live Training in September

Get trained in September! The table below highlights the live training available to state employees with an account on the data platform.

Date Start Time Course
September 6 12 PM Clean and Tidy Data
September 7 10 AM Map Your Data
September 7 3 PM Create Performance Measures
September 9 12 PM Create and Manage Your Dataset
September 12 10 AM Transform Data with Socrata Query Language
September 14 3 PM Explore Data with Charts
September 16 12 PM Explore Data with Charts
September 19 3 PM Create and Manage Your Dataset
September 21 3 PM Tell a Story with Perspectives
September 23 10 AM Create Performance Measures
September 26 12 PM Collaborate on the Enterprise Data Platform
September 28 3 PM Data Analysis Tools and Connections
September 30 12 PM Clean and Tidy Data

View On Demand Training & Access Training Portal (Log-in Required)

Data Assets

The table below reports the number of public data assets published on the state data portal by asset type for the portal as a whole.

Data Asset Type Public Assets
Datasets 302
External References 157
Documents 278
Filtered Views 374
Charts 157
Maps 202
Measures 151
Stories/Dashboards 34
DataLens Pages 14
Total Assets 1,669

View All Executive Branch/Non-Elected Agency Public Data Asset Counts

Catalog

Browse the Public Catalog on data.iowa.gov

Portal Users

Total User Accounts: 133
Active Users: 19 (14.3% of total)

Note: Active Users have logged in the data portal at least once in the past month.

Questions or Issues?

Please complete the Data Portal Question & Issue Form

How do you like this Month's Snapshot?

Help make this newsletter better; provide your feedback.

Follow Us on Twitter

We are known to tweet. Follow us at @IowaData on Twitter.

You just read:

August 2022 Data Snapshot

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.