August 2022 Data Snapshot
In the August 2022 data snapshot, you will find information on:
- Dataset Highlight: Current Iowa Correctional System Prison Population
- Introducing Parameters
- Derived View Metadata
- New Look for Internal Site
- Live Training in September
- Data Assets
- Portal Accounts
News, Updates & Tips
Dataset Highlight: Current Iowa Correctional System Prison Population
Iowa Data Platform
This dataset contains de-identified individual data for offenders currently serving in an Iowa institution or correctional facility. Dataset includes information regarding age, sex, race, offense committed, and supervision status.
Introducing Parameters
Tyler Tech Support
In the data platform, we can now create parameters which allow users to change a variable, such as a number, date, string, or Boolean, in the definition of a query. Parameters differ from filters in that they allow users to change the underlying query logic, where as, filters only allow users to see and use a subset of the existing data. This provides users a whole new way to interact with data.
Derived View Metadata
Tyler Tech Support
Derived views now create revisions, which means the workflow for editing metadata on a derived view is consistent with the workflow for editing metadata on a dataset.
New Look for Internal Site
Tyler Tech Support
If you have an account on the internal data platform, but haven't logged in recently, you probably haven't seen the new bright, clean look. There is now an updated, more intuitive navigation experience, which includes features like single click access to create an asset and action buttons logically grouped into convenient menus.
Read More on the Design Adoption
Live Training in September
Get trained in September! The table below highlights the live training available to state employees with an account on the data platform.
|Date
|Start Time
|Course
|September 6
|12 PM
|Clean and Tidy Data
|September 7
|10 AM
|Map Your Data
|September 7
|3 PM
|Create Performance Measures
|September 9
|12 PM
|Create and Manage Your Dataset
|September 12
|10 AM
|Transform Data with Socrata Query Language
|September 14
|3 PM
|Explore Data with Charts
|September 16
|12 PM
|Explore Data with Charts
|September 19
|3 PM
|Create and Manage Your Dataset
|September 21
|3 PM
|Tell a Story with Perspectives
|September 23
|10 AM
|Create Performance Measures
|September 26
|12 PM
|Collaborate on the Enterprise Data Platform
|September 28
|3 PM
|Data Analysis Tools and Connections
|September 30
|12 PM
|Clean and Tidy Data
View On Demand Training & Access Training Portal (Log-in Required)
Data Assets
The table below reports the number of public data assets published on the state data portal by asset type for the portal as a whole.
|Data Asset Type
|Public Assets
|Datasets
|302
|External References
|157
|Documents
|278
|Filtered Views
|374
|Charts
|157
|Maps
|202
|Measures
|151
|Stories/Dashboards
|34
|DataLens Pages
|14
|Total Assets
|1,669
View All Executive Branch/Non-Elected Agency Public Data Asset Counts
Catalog
Browse the Public Catalog on data.iowa.gov
Portal Users
Total User Accounts: 133
Active Users: 19 (14.3% of total)
Note: Active Users have logged in the data portal at least once in the past month.
Questions or Issues?
Please complete the Data Portal Question & Issue Form
How do you like this Month's Snapshot?
Help make this newsletter better; provide your feedback.
Follow Us on Twitter
We are known to tweet. Follow us at @IowaData on Twitter.