In the August 2022 data snapshot, you will find information on:

Dataset Highlight: Current Iowa Correctional System Prison Population

Introducing Parameters

Derived View Metadata

New Look for Internal Site

Live Training in September

Data Assets

Portal Accounts

News, Updates & Tips

Dataset Highlight: Current Iowa Correctional System Prison Population

Iowa Data Platform

This dataset contains de-identified individual data for offenders currently serving in an Iowa institution or correctional facility. Dataset includes information regarding age, sex, race, offense committed, and supervision status.

Explore the Data

Introducing Parameters

Tyler Tech Support

In the data platform, we can now create parameters which allow users to change a variable, such as a number, date, string, or Boolean, in the definition of a query. Parameters differ from filters in that they allow users to change the underlying query logic, where as, filters only allow users to see and use a subset of the existing data. This provides users a whole new way to interact with data.

Example Parameter Use Cases

Derived View Metadata

Tyler Tech Support

Derived views now create revisions, which means the workflow for editing metadata on a derived view is consistent with the workflow for editing metadata on a dataset.

Read More on the New Workflow

New Look for Internal Site

Tyler Tech Support

If you have an account on the internal data platform, but haven't logged in recently, you probably haven't seen the new bright, clean look. There is now an updated, more intuitive navigation experience, which includes features like single click access to create an asset and action buttons logically grouped into convenient menus.

Read More on the Design Adoption

Live Training in September

Get trained in September! The table below highlights the live training available to state employees with an account on the data platform.

Date Start Time Course September 6 12 PM Clean and Tidy Data September 7 10 AM Map Your Data September 7 3 PM Create Performance Measures September 9 12 PM Create and Manage Your Dataset September 12 10 AM Transform Data with Socrata Query Language September 14 3 PM Explore Data with Charts September 16 12 PM Explore Data with Charts September 19 3 PM Create and Manage Your Dataset September 21 3 PM Tell a Story with Perspectives September 23 10 AM Create Performance Measures September 26 12 PM Collaborate on the Enterprise Data Platform September 28 3 PM Data Analysis Tools and Connections September 30 12 PM Clean and Tidy Data

View On Demand Training & Access Training Portal (Log-in Required)

Data Assets

The table below reports the number of public data assets published on the state data portal by asset type for the portal as a whole.

Data Asset Type Public Assets Datasets 302 External References 157 Documents 278 Filtered Views 374 Charts 157 Maps 202 Measures 151 Stories/Dashboards 34 DataLens Pages 14 Total Assets 1,669

View All Executive Branch/Non-Elected Agency Public Data Asset Counts

Catalog

Browse the Public Catalog on data.iowa.gov

Portal Users

Total User Accounts: 133

Active Users: 19 (14.3% of total)

Note: Active Users have logged in the data portal at least once in the past month.

Questions or Issues?

Please complete the Data Portal Question & Issue Form

How do you like this Month's Snapshot?

Help make this newsletter better; provide your feedback.

Follow Us on Twitter

We are known to tweet. Follow us at @IowaData on Twitter.