Company secretarial practice continues to be a challenging growth area in Ireland

Congratulations to Gagani Nidesha, Gunaratne (Nisha), Daisi Saco and Ludmilla Oliveira of CFI. Each has officially gained their official Certificate in Company Secretarial Law and Practice from the Law Society of Ireland.

Séan Kavanagh, MD of Company Formations International Ltd

The Certificate course in Company Secretarial Law & Practice is ideal for companies formations and company secretarial specialists such as CFI

… all new CFI employees are asked to complete this 6-month course in Company Secretarial Law and Practice with the Law Society of Ireland. ”
— Séan Kavanagh - Managing Director
DUBLIN, DUBLIN, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Séan Kavanagh, Managing Director of Company Formations International Ltd, a leading Irish Specialist in Company Formations, proudly announces the good news that three of his CFI teammates: Gagani Nidesha, Gunaratne (Nisha), Daisi Saco and Ludmilla Oliveira haverecently gained their official Certificate in Company Secretarial Law and Practice from the Law Society of Ireland! “Congratulations to all of you: all your study and hard work has really paid off!” says Kavanagh.

Company secretarial practice continues to be a challenging growth area in Ireland as the requirement in the Companies Act 2014 obligating the directors of a company to appoint a “suitably qualified” individual to the position of company secretary has enhanced the company secretary’s position as the principal legal administrative and compliance officer within a company.

The Certificate course in Company Secretarial Law & Practice offers a practical insight into company secretarial requirements in Ireland and provides students with a comprehensive understanding of the company law framework and key corporate governance provisions under the new Companies Act.

The course is ideal for Company Formations and Company Secretarial specialists such as CFI who offer professional company secretarial services and who offer clients expert advice in this area.

That’s why, as part of CFI's ongoing training and development programmes, all new employees are asked to complete this 6-month course in Company Secretarial Law and Practice with the Law Society of Ireland. This is a very intensive course, covering all aspects of a company secretary's duties as well as giving a comprehensive understanding of the company law framework and key corporate governance provisions under the 2014 Companies Act.
‘It's not an easy feat to study a technical, legal course while working full-time,’ says Séan Kavanagh. ‘We really admire the dedication and hard work that our colleagues put in to completing the course.

It’s something that will stand to them for the rest of their professional careers,’ because following their successful completion of the course all three the successful CFI staff members will be invited to apply for affiliate ICSA membership which had additional benefits including the right to the use the post nominal CIS (Affiliated). The course is divided into three modules:

Module 1 • The role and legal duties of the company secretary • The Companies Act – structure and key provisions • The company incorporation process

Module 2 • Maintaining the statutory registers • Types of members’ and directors’ resolutions • Annual returns and financial statements • Corporate governance

Module 3 • Summary approvals procedure • Share capital – allotment, variation, and transfer • Redemption and buyback • Types of company wind-up • Strike-off and restoration

The exam was held at the Law Society in Blackhall Place, Dublin, and took place over the course of THREE gruelling hours! Nisha unfortunately tested positive for Covid a few days before and had to sit the exam online- while ill!

‘What determination! Everyone here at CFI says congratulations to all of you,’ says Séan Kavanagh.

Robert Hayes-McCoy
+353 85 150 3096
