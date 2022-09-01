Pacific Partnership dog and cat consultations

HONIARA, SOLOMON ISLANDS (Aug. 30, 2022) – The Solomon Islands Department of Agriculture and Livestock (MAL) and U.S. Army veterinarians and vet technicians participating in Pacific Partnership 2022 (PP22) will conduct free general physical examinations of domesticated dogs and cats for two days: on Sept 8-9 from 9:00am – 3:30pm.

For more information or to register for a consultation, call 7238933 .

Please note:

Advanced registration is required. Please call 7238933 during normal working hours to schedule an appointment.

General consultations will consist of a free dog or cat examination.

Based on the results of examination, free medications for dogs or cats will be provided.

To maximize this opportunity, appointments will be provided in 20-minute increments.

All dogs or cats must friendly and well behaved, with no propensity to bite providers.

All dogs and cats must be registered in advance.

All consultations will be conducted at the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAL) – Livestock Building on Hibiscus Avenue.

Consultations available: Basic care for skin, ears, and intestine issues.

Not available: Surgeries and treatment for serious conditions, such as broken bones, limping or joint concerns, or eye issues.

Now in its 17th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific.

In Honiara, the Pacific Partnership 2022 (PP22) team is comprised of representatives from Australia, Japan, and the United States. PP22 events are coordinated with the host nation and are planned based on the requirements and requests of Solomon Islands. Engagements in Honiara will include medical care and exchanges, engineering projects, discussions on humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, and community outreach events, including band concerts.

For more information about Pacific Partnership visit www.facebook.com/USNSMERCY, www.facebook.com/pacificpartnership, or https://www.msc.usff.navy.mil/ships/mercy/.

-MAL Media Advisory