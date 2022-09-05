Headout and Flix Partner to Bring Exciting Adventures & Offers to Travelers Across Europe
This collaboration between Headout and Flix promises to facilitate less time on booking screens and more time enjoying the real world.NEW YORK, NY, September 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Connecting people with adventure and world-class experiences is at the heart of the mission that drives both Headout and Flix. This collaboration promises to offer a seamless end-to-end booking experience for travelers, facilitating less time on booking screens and more time enjoying the real world.
By combining the very best activities, tours, and attractions that Headout has to offer with the convenient, reliable, and affordable coach services provided by Flix, the duo aim to revolutionize travel across the continent.
“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Flix to bring our experiences to a wider group of travelers across Europe and beyond,” said Varun Khona, CEO and co-founder at Headout. “Flix is a market leader in European coach travel and we’re proud to be working with them to offer travel across the continent, connecting a wider group of people with seamless & delightful travel”
"We're delighted to be partnering with Headout which we believe will lead to an enriched travel experience for consumers across both platforms. With exciting offers and promotions, Flix and Headout customers will be able to fully explore new cities across Europe, whilst creating new memories at affordable prices," Kelly Martin, Head of Global Offline Marketing at Flix, said.
About Headout
Headout is home to the world’s best real-life experiences - from expert-led tours to incredible landmarks to live events to activities and everything in between. Its mission is to inspire people to get up and close with the world we live in by building the most seamless, affordable and delightful platform to experience it. So far, Headout has served more than 10 million guests from 196 countries across 81 destinations and is available in 6 languages. It has raised $60M+ from top-tier investors and is headquartered in New York with 9 global offices.
About Flix
Flix is pioneering the public transport sector by offering climate-friendly alternatives for convenient and affordable travel via the Flix and FlixTrain brands. Thanks to a unique business model and innovative technology, Flix has quickly established Europe’s largest long-distance bus network and swiftly moved on to a global expansion including the United States and Brazil. As a trailblazer for sustainable traffic FlixMobility operated the first green long-distance trains in 2018, initiated a pilot project for all-electric long-distance buses in 2018 and launched EU’s first biogas-powered long-distance buses in 2021.
While Flix handles technology development, network planning, operations control, marketing and sales, quality management and continuous product expansion, trusted Flix-partners maintain the daily route operations. The unique combination of technology start-up, e-commerce platform and classic transport company has positioned Flix as a leader against major international corporations, permanently changing the global mobility landscape.
