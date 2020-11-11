Headout launches COVID Travel Restrictions Tracker to help travelers find safe destinations around the globe
Headout, a digital experiences marketplace has answers to the million-dollar question - Where Can You Travel Now?NEW YORK, USA , November 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amidst the sweeping measures, imposing lockdowns, and sealed borders introduced in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, keeping a tab on the shifting travel restrictions is quite cumbersome. Headout has launched a one-stop COVID Travel Restrictions Tracker that tracks the constantly evolving travel restrictions around the globe and provides up-to-date information on a real-time basis.
A detailed country-by-country report by UNWTO released in September 2020 reveals that a majority of the destinations around the world (53%) have now started easing travel restrictions introduced in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The COVID Travel Restrictions Tracker is modeled to help travelers stay on top of the fluid patchwork of rules and restrictions that vary from region to region. It tracks 160+ countries across the globe with real-time data on quarantine rules, government-mandated health protocols, country recommended apps, the status of public transport, eating establishments, tourist attractions, and the current count of COVID cases, among the many other vital variables.
"Headout’s mission is to make experiences exceptional and accessible. True to this mission, we have launched COVID Travel Restrictions Tracker to help travelers where they can travel to and where they can’t with just a couple of taps. This tool will help them make an informed choice and book with confidence, well aware of the travel climate at their destination," said Varun Khona, CEO and Co-Founder of Headout.
The COVID Travel Restrictions Tracker sources information from local, state, and federal government websites, CDC, UNWTO, and WHO and is updated daily with specific requirements and regulations for each country. The Tracker has a compact widget feature that can be embedded on any website for the benefit of the larger travel community.
For further details about border reopenings and safety protocols at tourist attractions and travel destinations around the world, visit our Global Travel Reopening Tracker.
About Headout
Experiencing the world we live in is fundamental to our collective happiness. Headout is an experiences’ marketplace that unlocks this happier world by connecting high-quality experiences with people across the globe, giving them the opportunity to be entertained and inspired. It has been featured on the App Store multiple times and has offices in New York, Bangalore, London, Dubai, Hong Kong & Berlin.
Media Assets: Headout Media Kit
Press Contact: press@headout.com
Jennifer
Headout
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn