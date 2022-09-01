Global Education And Learning Analytics Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Education And Learning Analytics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Education And Learning Analytics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the education and learning analytics market is expected to grow to $38.26 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.89%. Government initiatives in digitalizing the education sector are expected to propel the education and learning analytics market growth.

The education and learning analytics market consists of sales of education and learning analytics solutions and software by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to combining education and learning analytics with big data to change traditional quantitative methods in education. Learning analytics is the analysis and collection of data about learners and their environments for understanding and improving learning outcomes. The education and learning analytics help in encompassing all aspects of an institution's operations and analytics about the learners using data and analytics. The education and learning analytics are used in schools, colleges, testing organizations, workshops, online courses, and universities. They help in measuring the effectiveness of the course and identifying patterns to improve student knowledge.

Global Education And Learning Analytics Market Trends

According to the education and learning analytics market analysis, technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the market. Many companies operating in education and learning analytics are developing new products or new technologies for strengthening the demand for the education and learning analytics market. For instance, in 2021, Adobe, a US-based company introduced adobe analytics, a higher education program. This program supports the future workforce with data science skills and helps college instructors and students to use adobe analytics which is a customer data analytics platform for free. Students will learn how to use data to drive business choices and build skills for vocations ranging from data science to product management and marketing with adobe analytics.

Global Education And Learning Analytics Market Segments

The global education and learning analytics market is segmented:

By Analytics Type: Predictive Analytics, Prescriptive Analytics, Descriptive Analytics

By Deployment: On-Premise, Cloud-Based

By Component: Software, Services

By End User: Academics, Corporates

By Geography: The global education and learning analytics market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Education And Learning Analytics Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides education and learning analytics global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global education and learning analytics global market, education and learning analytics global market share, education and learning analytics market segments and geographies, education and learning analytics global market players, education and learning analytics global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The education and learning analytics market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Education And Learning Analytics Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: MicroStrategy Incorporated, TIBCO Software Inc, Oracle Corporation, Alteryx Inc, D2L Corporations, SAS Institute Ins, IBM Corporations, Microsoft Corporation, SABA Software, SAP SE, Blackboard Inc, Yellowfin Business Intelligence Co, Inetsoft Technology Corp, iSpring Solutions Inc and G-Cube.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

