Denver Continues to Support Small Businesses

Picture of the Denver Skyline

Denver, long-time supporter of small business development and growth

Gary Barnes and Dawn Wellott, at SBE Denver LIVE, on August 25, 2022

Gary Barnes and Dawn Wellott, at SmartMomGig.com's booth, at SBE Denver LIVE, on August 25, 2022

Picture of a Speed Networking sign at SBE Denver LIVE

Speed Networking - a useful activity to spread the word about small businesses

Last Thursday’s SBE Denver LIVE was full of information and energy

Dawn’s presentation was eye-opening and uncovered new ways how I can quickly increase revenue, by safely offloading tasks that I shouldn’t be doing, myself. Thank you!”
— Gary Barnes, Founder of Gary Barnes International
DENVER, CO, USA, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Denver has long been known as a leader in supporting small businesses and entrepreneurial education and growth. This past Thursday’s Denver LIVE event, produced by Small Business Expo, was another in a long line of successful events, hosted in Denver and benefiting burgeoning small businesses, from far and wide. The mix of information, education, and networking were greatly appreciated by the attendees.

Attended by an extensive number of entrepreneurs, small business owners, and curious individuals, the event represented a variety of fields, including IT, Media, Communications, Staffing Solutions, Marketing, Sales, and everything else you could imagine, to support and assist small businesses, helping them grow and giving them their best shot at thriving.

The excitement and energy were palpable. There was networking, galore, in addition to numerous workshop presentations including, “Vision is Victory, Creating a Mentally Healthy Work Environment” by Carey Conley, Co-Founder of Infinity Corporation; “Scale Your Business Effectively and Affordably”, by Dawn Wellott, CEO of SmartMomGig.com; and Keynote Presentation “3 Steps to Boosting Your Media Exposure” by Angel Tuccy, Media Specialist with Vedette Global, among many others.

Gary Barnes, of Gary Barnes International, commented on Dawn Wellott’s presentation, saying, “Dawn’s presentation was eye-opening and uncovered new ways how I can quickly increase revenue, by safely offloading tasks that I shouldn’t be doing, myself. Thank you!”

Dawn, herself, commented to another attendee, “I was so impressed by the quality of people truly wanting to scale up their business and eager to learn the tricks of how to do so.”

The overall feel and vibe of the event was one of collaboration, cooperation, and mutual admiration. Business alliances were formed, which hold the promise of helping grow and expand numerous local small businesses, benefiting not only those individuals, but countless others of their community members, as well.

When local small businesses grow and succeed, their communities grow and succeed; when communities succeed, our state succeeds; and when our state succeeds, our country succeeds.

Keep up the good work, Denver and small business owners - for all of our sakes.







