PowerSphyr Announces Licensing of Key Wireless Power Technology Platforms
Companies are struggling to implement wireless power solutions into automotive and industrial applications because of the power levels required and the design expertise needed.”DANVILLE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PowerSphyr, a leading wireless energy technology company tasked with the mission to revolutionize power delivery for automotive and industrial applications, announced licensing programs of PowerSphyr’s 30-Watt, 100-Watt and 500-Watt Magnetic Resonance platforms. This announcement comes shortly after the strategic partnership announcement with GaN Systems.
— Mark John Terranova, Executive Vice President of Operations at PowerSphyr
PowerSphyr’s Co-founder and CFO, Bernie Notas stated, “This is a highly anticipated day for PowerSphyr’s customers who have been requesting the flexibility and capability of more comprehensive wireless energy solutions using Magnetic Resonance. Vehicles today are inundated with cabling, wire harness, and connector issues. Wireless Power helps remove the wired points of failure inside the cabin, leading to both initial cost savings as well as warranty cost savings. For industrial customers, the convenience of wireless power to charge power tools, robots, and equipment, etc., creates the impetus for both industrial and home charging centers.”
Unlike common inductive technologies, PowerSphyr’ proprietary Magnetic Resonance offers higher power delivery and a superior degree of spatial freedom with excellent thermal-management properties to support multiple devices simultaneously. PowerSphyr’s new licensing programs will enable the company to serve a larger and more diverse assortment of OEM customers in automotive and industrial markets.
Mark John Terranova, Executive Vice President of Operations at PowerSphyr said, “Companies are struggling to implement wireless power solutions into automotive and industrial applications because of the power levels required and the design expertise needed. PowerSphyr is offering customers one stop shopping for high-performance, compact, cost-effective designs with excellent licensing terms and a top-notch engineering support team for customer applications.”
PowerSphyr is committed to delivering advanced technology solutions through licensing and support programs. In collaboration with key partners, PowerSphyr delivers technologies with much greater features and performance than achieved with traditional silicon solutions. To learn more about PowerSphyr’s new licensing programs get in touch through our website.
About PowerSphyr
PowerSphyr Inc. is a leading wireless energy technology company tasked with the mission to revolutionize power delivery for automotive and industrial applications. PowerSphyr has developed a vast portfolio of wireless platforms to support its customers in consumer, automotive and industrial markets. PowerSphyr’s comprehensive expertise in wireless power system design enables sustainable wireless solutions that are lower cost, energy-efficient, provide unparalleled user experience, and offer robust features that quickly scale to new and emerging markets.
