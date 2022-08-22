Motorola Solutions’ Veteran Mark J. Terranova Joins PowerSphyr
Visionary of Advanced Energy SolutionsDANVILLE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PowerSphyr's Board of Directors announced today the appointment of Mark J. Terranova as PowerSphyr’s Executive Vice President of Operations. Mark brings over 35 years of expertise to PowerSphyr’s team in scaling companies’ growth, forming strategic partnerships, enhancing manufacturing excellence and developing advanced energy solutions for storage, battery and charging technologies.
“Mark is a visionary technologist and an experienced executive that will support PowerSphyr into our new stage of growth and throughout our global operations,” said William Wright, CEO of PowerSphyr. “Mark brings an extensive background in strategic partnerships, manufacturing, and research and development of advanced battery/charging technologies.”
Mr. Terranova, led Motorola Solutions’ Advanced Energy programs since 2005, while also functioning as Chief Technology Officer for Advanced Energy since 2015. He has served as a strategic advisor at PowerSphyr since 2021. Mark joins PowerSphyr at a pivotal time when the company continues its mission to development advanced wireless energy transfer technologies for the automotive and industrial space, including Magnetic Resonance, Qi (WPC), RF and many others.
“Having evaluated many wireless charging technologies, the reason that I joined PowerSphyr’s team as an advisor is because their platforms and reference designs actually work: in consumer, industrial, and automotive applications,” said Terranova. “I am very excited to join PowerSphyr’s executive team, especially at a time, when it is expanding its global footprint, while new solutions are about to be announced to the marketplace, and groundbreaking, innovative solutions are in development.
About PowerSphyr Inc.
PowerSphyr Inc. is a leading wireless energy technology company tasked with the mission to revolutionize power delivery for automotive and industrial applications. PowerSphyr has developed a vast portfolio of wireless platforms to support its customers in consumer, automotive and industrial markets. PowerSphyr’s comprehensive expertise in wireless power system design enables sustainable wireless solutions that are lower cost, energy-efficient, provide unparalleled user experience, and offer robust features that quickly scale to new and emerging markets.
