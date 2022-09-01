Chief Financial Officer Positions Self Storage Technology Leader OpenTech Alliance for Continued Profitable Growth

Leading Self Storage Solutions Provider Recruits CFO to Expand Technology Set and Global Footprint

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OpenTech Alliance, the PropTech leader in self storage, announced they have recruited a veteran finance executive, Scott Brogi, to their leadership team as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Mr. Brogi brings over 25 years of public and private company experience, and has held numerous senior positions including CFO and COO, for companies in the education, healthcare, and technology verticals. Most recently, Mr. Brogi was CFO of HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) where he raised over $40M in public capital and increased company valuation more than 10 times to over $300M, in less than 3 years.

Scott began his career in Corporate Finance with Chase Manhattan in New York and Investment Banking with Houlihan Lokey in Los Angeles, following earning his MBA in Entrepreneurial Finance from The Anderson School at UCLA.

Brogi stated: “I’m excited to join OpenTech Alliance and help grow technology utilization in the self storage industry. I’ve always looked for opportunities to apply technology to transform the way the business operates in every industry I’ve worked in, and I see some huge opportunities at OpenTech. Robert, Mike and the OpenTech team have done a fantastic job building this business for almost 20 years now — my job is to provide a strategic and financial framework to get us where we want to go next.”

Robert Chiti, CEO and Founder of OpenTech Alliance, commented: “Scott has helped lead several successful companies through vigorous growth cycles. His experience in organic business expansion strategies and M&A transactions will play a key factor in the strategic growth of our company. Scott brings an entrepreneurial mindset and leadership to our finance and executive teams that will help us expand not only our technology solution set but also our footprint around the globe.”

In his first 30 days in the role, Brogi focused on technology and process improvements to reduce inefficiencies and provide greater data visibility for financial reporting. This is step one in his long-term plan to steer OpenTech towards highly scalable growth — and key to his aim to free resources to focus on higher-level strategic initiatives.

“Self storage is an entrepreneurial business,” stated Brogi. “More and more, operators are looking for better ways to run their businesses. We have some very interesting projects on the horizon to support that entrepreneurial vision — and I’m excited to be part of it.”

