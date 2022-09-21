New Bitcoin ATM opens in Coplay, PA for buying and selling cryptocurrency
EINPresswire.com/ -- Hippo Kiosks LLC, a Bitcoin ATM company based in Pennsylvania, has deployed a new Bitcoin ATM in Coplay, PA. The new machine is located in Coplay Mini Mart at 29 N 2nd St, Coplay, PA 18037, USA. The Bitcoin ATM is conveniently placed straight ahead of the entrance, next to the traditional ATM. The Bitcoin ATM is available to the public from 7:00 am – 10:00 pm, seven days a week. This bitcoin ATM serves Coplay and the surrounding area, as well as the entire Lehigh County.
This Bitcoin ATM will allow citizens of Coplay to easily buy or sell bitcoin in their local Coplay Mini Mart. Transactions are instant and no pre-registration is required. The entire process is done on the machine. For smaller transactions customers only need to bring their bitcoin wallet and cash. However, for larger transactions you might be asked to provide your ID for the transaction.
Hippo Kiosks is a veteran-owned Bitcoin ATM company based in Whitehall, PA that serves customers across the Lehigh Valley area. The company has more than a dozen Bitcoin machines in the area, available for customers in Coplay, Doylestown, Allentown, Easton, Bethlehem, Quakertown, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Denver, Middletown and Lancaster.
The new Bitcoin ATM in Coplay uses hardware from ChainBytes, a leader in cryptocurrency ATM hardware and software development.
ChainBytes is a U.S. based company specializing in enterprise solutions for those wanting to set up and operate their own Bitcoin ATM fleets. The company provides Bitcoin ATM hardware and software solutions making the process of starting and expanding a bitcoin ATM business easy and secure.
Noah Carmichael
