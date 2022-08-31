Submit Release
Arrests Made in Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offenses in the First District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce an arrest has been made in reference to Armed Carjacking (Gun) offenses that occurred on Monday, August 29, 2022, in the First District.

 

  • At approximately 11:06 pm, the suspect exited a vehicle and approached the victim in the 500 block of G Street, Southwest. The suspect brandished a firearm and demanded property from the victim. The victim then fled the scene and the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle. CCN: 22124970

 

  • At approximately 11:19 pm, the suspect exited a vehicle and approached the victim, while they were seated in a vehicle, in the 1300 block of Potomac Avenue, Southeast. The suspect brandished a firearm and demanded the victim exit the vehicle. The victim complied and the suspect fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. CCN: 22124976

 

On Tuesday, August 30, 2022, 18-year-old Jerome Israel, of Southeast, DC, and a 16-year-old juvenile male, of Northeast, DC, were arrested and charged with the above offenses.

