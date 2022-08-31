LiquidPlanner Announces New Application Programming Interface
This week, LiquidPlanner launched a new feature for their most updated product version. LiquidPlanner New is now equipped with API. While the Classic version of the project management platform has had this feature for years, the introduction of API to LiquidPlanner New continues to elevate the platform's capabilities for users.
API software allows two applications to connect to each other. This is a critical component to project management software as it allows organizations to connect mission critical tools to ease information flows and deliver daily work efficiencies.
This open API allows LiquidPlanner New customers to integrate work metrics, schedule insights and custom data into their digital ecosystems to unlock Planning Intelligence organization wide. This new feature supports the ability to filter and extract data for analysis, update or create plan items based on user actions in other systems, and much more.
Last year, LiquidPlanner rebuilt their project management tool from the ground up, delivering material enhancements to what is being recognized as the next-generation project management tool. As a customer-centric organization, the inclusion of API is a foundational element to better support users in managing projects, resolving uncertainty, and delivering greater productivity.
This new feature is included in the Ultimate plan for LiquidPlanner New. To learn more about API and why it is important, click here.
About LiquidPlanner: LiquidPlanner is a transformative project management solution that uses predictive scheduling to dynamically adapt to change and manage uncertainty. It helps teams plan, predict, and perform with confidence.
