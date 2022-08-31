Submit Release
Proactive news headlines including Bed Bath & Beyond, SpaceX, American Resources, Guardforce AI, Mindset Pharma, Willow Biosciences and Kontrol Technologies

New York , Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

  • Bed Bath & Beyond plunges as cash-strapped retailer announces raft of measures, including store closures, job cuts and a stock offering click here
  • SpaceX partners with Royal Caribbean to provide high-speed internet click here
  • Animoca Brands and Temasek join forces on latest blockchain-based funding round click here
  • Stifel GMP upbeat on Mongolia-focused Steppe Gold following ATO Phase 2 expansion plan update click here
  • Todos Medical inks lease deal on botanical supplement manufacturing facility in Texas to produce Tollovid click here
  • Bloom Health Partners closes in on full year revenue target with strong fiscal 3Q results click here
  • Aftermath Silver reports exciting final assay results from diamond drilling at Berenguela silver-copper-manganese asset in Peru click here
  • American Resources sells exclusive rights to carbon nanostructure and graphene patents; takes over management of Novusterr click here
  • Irwin Naturals inks licensing deal to produce and distribute its THC products in Michigan click here
  • Guardforce AI makes bold executive team shakeup as it moves to grow its robotics solutions business click here
  • Mindset Pharma expands IP portfolio with three non-tryptamine families of next-gen psychedelic compounds click here
  • Silver Range Resources says set to option Bellehelen silver-gold project in Nevada to private BC company click here
  • PyroGenesis Canada announces upcoming on-site powder production audit by tier-one global aerospace company click here
  • Ridgeline Minerals provides exploration update on Nevada and Idaho projects click here
  • Adastra Holdings receives controlled drug and substances dealer's license, positioning it for future growth click here
  • Snap plans to lay off a fifth of its staff - report click here
  • Willow Biosciences provides update on CBG, the first commercialized functional ingredient in its portfolio click here
  • Kontrol Technologies inks new C$50M credit agreement to streamline balance sheet and aid future acquisitions click here
  • Bhang partners with Hoodie Analytics to streamline sales insights and strategies click here
  • American Manganese highlights CO2 emission reducing potential of RecycLiCo process click here
  • Kimberly Clark agrees to buy hydrogen energy for UK Andrex and Kleenex factory click here
  • Russia stops flow of gas via Nord Stream pipeline into Europe click here
  • PlantX Life hosts additional live retail events in Chicago to drive store traffic, introduce plant-based lifestyle click here
  • Solstice Gold closes its upsized private placement financing for gross proceeds of approximately $2.7M click here

