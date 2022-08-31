Cadmus Dental Lab Names Houssam Sahwil Chief Clinical Officer

Cadmus Dental Lab, Inc., the nation's newest digital dental lab, announced today that Houssam Sahwil has been named Chief Clinical Officer.

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mr. Sahwil will drive the excellence of the company's fabrication of implant crowns, hybrids, and full arch cases, while expanding Cadmus Dental Lab company's global presence in the industry. Although Cadmus Dental Lab is a new full-service dental lab, the Tampa-based leadership team is not new to the dental lab industry. The team comes with combined decades of experience and trusted delivery of the highest quality dental lab restoratives and the best customer service.

Mr. Sahwil, who joined Cadmus Dental Lab in January 2022, will be responsible for leading dental lab initiatives, advancing the company's full-service lab product offering, and delivering the highest quality complex and cosmetic cases to support Cadmus Dental Lab's bold strategic plan to attract new customers, support the growth of existing customers, and broaden customers' expertise with implant surgeries.

Mr. Sahwil reports to Kelly Boyd-Rivera, Chief Executive Officer of Cadmus Dental Lab. "Houssam Sahwil is a brilliant and visionary leader who will drive success through his expertise in restoring implants and his vast relationships throughout the dental industry," says Boyd-Rivera. "Our strategic plan includes advancing the use of digital tools and our clinical offering to help create an exceptional customer experience. Since joining Cadmus Dental Lab, he has made significant contributions to advancing our entire digital dental lab, including modernizing the fabrication processes of the most complex dental lab cases and offering chairside clinical support to our most prestigious customers."

About Cadmus Dental Lab

Cadmus Dental Lab is a new full service global dental lab located in Tampa, Florida. However, the leadership team is NOT new to the dental lab industry yet comes with combined decades of experience in being trusted to deliver the highest quality dental lab restoratives and the most incredible customer service in the dental industry.

