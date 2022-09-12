Aesthetics Card and Job Snob Announce Marketing Agreement
Medical Aesthetics ventures Aesthetics Card and Job Snob have announced an agreement to co-brand for specific marketing opportunities.
Job Snob takes a boutique approach to help practices scale their teams. Aesthetics Card is doing the same with financial products and services. We align based on this like approach to our industry.”LOS ANGELES, CA, US, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aesthetics Card, a Fintech for the Medical Aesthetics industry offering the first and only Visa business rewards credit card for Medical Providers, and Job Snob, the matchmaking Medical Aesthetics staffing and recruiting job agency, have signed an exclusive co-marketing agreement.
"We are thrilled to partner with Aesthetics Card, an exciting new industry resource. Job Snob's goal is to fill the unmet staffing needs within Medical Aesthetics. This collaboration will allow even greater access to our concierge recruiting and other services." - Kipper Doughty Hudek and Bree Black, Job Snob Founders.
Under the marketing agreement, Job Snob clients will have access to apply for the Aesthetics Card Visa rewards business credit card and utilize the card's 90-day, 0% interest financing promotion when entering into a concierge recruiting agreement to hire for high-demand positions such as Nurse Injectors or Medical Directors.
For Aesthetics Card, the marketing agreement allows the company to build on key partnerships that bring value to cardholders with vertical-specific vendors that practices can utilize on a regular basis. In addition to offering a Visa rewards business credit card, with perks including cash back, Aesthetics Card works with third party lenders to bring flexible, working capital solutions to medical aesthetics practices as well as other complementary businesses that meet certain requirements.
About Aesthetics Card
Founder / CEO John Bergano is a business development and practice management expert in the Medical Aesthetics industry. In 2015, he co-founded Contempo Aesthetics with his wife, Dr. Rachel Reyes-Bergano, in Pasadena, CA. He has since gone on to join Galderma's GAIN Business program as a trainer and the Allergan Medical Aesthetics Advisory Board. John brought Aesthetics Card to market to serve the capital and financing needs of practices nationally.
About Job Snob
Job Snob offers concierge recruiting services, an industry-specific job board, and practice acquisition services for Medical Aesthetic practices throughout the nation. Job Snob was founded by Kipper Doughty and Bree Black, who met during their time working with Allergan Aesthetics as Business Development Managers in Beverly Hills. Job Snob's team of recruiters works with practices nationwide, specializing in the placement of Aesthetic Injectors, Practice Managers, Medical Directors, Aestheticians, Patient Care Coordinators, and more.
