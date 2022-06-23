Aesthetics Card Launches First Credit Card for Medical Aesthetics and Medical Professionals
Introducing a black card designed with desirable financing terms, aesthetics partners, valuable rewards, and cash flow management for Medical Aesthetics.
Aesthetics Card is a facilitator of payments and deal flow in the vertical, and will transform how practices access capital and transact with their vendors. We’re so much more than a credit card!”PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Fintech for the future of Medical Aesthetics.
Aesthetics Card, AC™, is the only business credit card of its kind. This rewards charge card has been designed specifically for the Medical Aesthetics industry, offering providers and practice managers features including cash back, exclusive perks for cardholders, and a robust suite of vertical- specific rewards. AC™ also offers an unique 90-day, no-interest financing option for approved cardholders. Aesthetics Card and promotional offers are subject to credit approval.
The mission of AC™ is to bridge practice access to rewardable capital with promotional terms that meet the financing needs of Medical Aesthetics practices and small to medium-sized vendors in the industry.
Aesthetics Card launched in conjunction with the MINT PDO V-IMUST virtual sales event in April 2022 and has already surpassed $250,000 in processing volume. Aesthetics Card is working with small to medium-sized vendors and medical equipment distributers in the space to create customized financing solutions and deliver unique service for a credit card.
"We are reimagining what payments and financing means to our practices - small businesses - especially amid economic uncertainty," says John Bergano, CEO and Founder of Aesthetics Card. "Medical Aesthetics is no ordinary industry. It is booming with double-digit growth and is largely seen as recession-proof. Consumer demand has been going strong for over two years now with no sign of letting up."
Aesthetics is the artistic, beauty-driven, niche speciality of cosmetic physicians and other licensed medical professionals who devote countless hours of training to their craft: utilizing non-surgical and non-invasive modalities in an effort to deliver safe and efficacious beauty enhancements. The Aesthetics Industry is complemented by surgical cosmetic procedures, dermatological care, esthetician services, and physician office-dispensed skincare.
Interested Medical Aesthetics practice owners may apply at AestheticsCard.com.
Third parties interested in strategic partnerships and marketing collaborations may email contact@aestheticscard.com.
About John Bergano, Founder & CEO of Aesthetics Card, Inc.
John Bergano founded Aesthetics Card as a Fintech for the future of medical aesthetics, a vertical he has been trailblazing as Co-Founder and Director of Operations with Contempo Aesthetics. John supports Dr. Rachel Reyes-Bergano with high level strategizing the growth of the company, developing an efficient team of front and back office personnel, and instilling a standard of high level of personalized customer service.
John began his career in hospitality with The Ritz-Carlton, St. Louis (MO). He learned how to build a team based not only on work performance and experience, but talent. Transferring to The Ritz-Carlton, Coconut Grove, Miami (FL), John managed several departments and created standard operating procedures to ensure that the company's gold standards were met. Taking a career opportunity with The Biltmore Hotel (Coral Gables, FL), John managed a department of 100+ employees and was challenged with creating and maintaining luxury standards in an independent hotel.
Opportunities created themselves for John as a restaurant critic and food blogger, writing for publications including the Zagat 2013 Los Angeles guide, Miami New Times, and LA Weekly. During this period, John took on projects as an independent hospitality consultant and worked with small to medium-sized restaurants and hotels to improve areas such as customer service, sales, and menu development. Settling in Los Angeles, John took the role of Director of Sales and Marketing with Yamashiro Hollywood and tripled event revenue within two years while bringing in filmings and venue buyouts for companies including Netflix, HBO, and Disney; creating tremendous exposure for the storied restaurant.
In addition to seeing through the business development and branding of Contempo Aesthetics, John works with Galderma's GAIN Business Program as a paid consultant and has spoken as a KOL on business development and practice management in Medical Aesthetics on stage at programs including Aesthetic Next.
