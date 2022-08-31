MDC will hold beginning duck hunting class at Busch Shooting Range Sept. 6

Body

DEFIANCE, Mo.—The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is offering anyone who wants to start up the sport of duck hunting a chance to learn the essentials at a free course.

The August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center will host an Introduction to Duck Hunting program on Tuesday, Sept. 6 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Knowledgeable MDC staff will be the guides to help participants learn all the basics of the sport.

“There are a lot of great opportunities in Missouri to hunt ducks. This program will cover how to get started duck hunting,” said MDC Outdoor Education Center Manager, Bryant Hertel.

This course is designed for both new hunters and those who may have other hunting experience but have never duck hunted before. The class will cover general duck hunting history and the basic duck biology useful for new hunters, including migration patterns and the significance of the North American Flyway, which goes through Missouri.

The program will examine the gear aspects of duck hunting, too. These include specialized cold-weather clothing needs, decoys, duck calls, and blinds. Attendees will also learn more about shotguns, including the best chokes and ammunition to use.

Finally, participants will put it all together by diving into the techniques of the sport, such as where to hunt, how to place decoys, shooting techniques, and assessing the best weather conditions. The class will also focus on the important aspects of duck species identification and hunting regulations.

Introduction to Duck Hunting is a free program open to ages 9 years and up, but advanced online registration is required at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4qC.

The August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center is located at 3550 Route D in Defiance, approximately five miles west of Highway 94.

Sign up for email or text alerts to stay informed of MDC’s latest programs and events by going to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoP.