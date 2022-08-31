Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,158 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 230,403 in the last 365 days.

Public Hearing on Proposed Changes to Marine Rules Scheduled for September 6

CONTACT:
Cheri Patterson: (603) 868-1095
Renee Zobel: (603)868-1095
August 31, 2022

Concord, NH – The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department (NHFG) will hold a public hearing on proposed marine rule changes on September 6, 2022, at the Urban Forestry Center, 45 Elwyn Road in Portsmouth, NH. The meeting will begin at 6:00 p.m. These proposals include establishment of a derelict fishing gear and coastal cleanup surcharge on certain licenses.

The Derelict Fishing Gear and Coastal Cleanup Fund was established by the New Hampshire legislature in statute in 2021, and requires a surcharge on specific licenses. These funds are to be used for new or existing programs for the removal, disposal, and recycling of derelict fishing gear. An exemption from the surcharge is allowed for satisfactory participation in a NHFG-organized coastal cleanup program.

The public is invited to attend this hearing to provide feedback. The proposed rules can be viewed ahead of the meeting by visiting https://www.wildlife.state.nh.us/legislative/proposed-rules.html.

You just read:

Public Hearing on Proposed Changes to Marine Rules Scheduled for September 6

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.