Public Hearing on Proposed Changes to Marine Rules Scheduled for September 6

August 31, 2022

Concord, NH – The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department (NHFG) will hold a public hearing on proposed marine rule changes on September 6, 2022, at the Urban Forestry Center, 45 Elwyn Road in Portsmouth, NH. The meeting will begin at 6:00 p.m. These proposals include establishment of a derelict fishing gear and coastal cleanup surcharge on certain licenses.

The Derelict Fishing Gear and Coastal Cleanup Fund was established by the New Hampshire legislature in statute in 2021, and requires a surcharge on specific licenses. These funds are to be used for new or existing programs for the removal, disposal, and recycling of derelict fishing gear. An exemption from the surcharge is allowed for satisfactory participation in a NHFG-organized coastal cleanup program.

The public is invited to attend this hearing to provide feedback. The proposed rules can be viewed ahead of the meeting by visiting https://www.wildlife.state.nh.us/legislative/proposed-rules.html.