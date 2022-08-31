Governor Lamont Statement on Hiring Practices at Local School Districts

Submit Release
Press Releases

Governor Ned Lamont

08/31/2022

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today released the following statement regarding hiring practices at local school districts:

“Discrimination of any kind has no place in Connecticut, especially in our public schools. This is not aligned with our Connecticut values.

“The Connecticut State Department of Education is aware of the incident, has been in contact with Greenwich Public School administrators, and is monitoring the situation’s progress.”

