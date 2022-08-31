August 31, 2022

$150 million investment already resulting in the manufacture of new siding that will increase company’s consumption of local, sustainably sourced fiber

New Limerick, MAINE – Governor Janet Mills today attended a celebration marking the grand opening of the newly converted LP Building Solutions facility in New Limerick.

LP Houlton recently began manufacturing LP’s flagship siding and trim product following a $150 million conversion completed earlier this year.

LP’s expansion is expected to result in the need for approximately 30 percent additional wood fiber to meet capacity, benefitting loggers, truckers, and other stakeholders across Maine’s forest products industry.

“For decades, workers at LP Houlton have produced Maine-made building materials used in homes across the nation and around the world. LP Houlton’s conversion will continue that proud legacy with the manufacture of LP’s signature building products, all while benefitting the local supply chain,” said Governor Janet Mills. “I thank LP for making this incredible investment and for its commitment to its Houlton facility, the County, and the State of Maine.”

“This conversion will not only help to provide a stable work environment for employees at LP Houlton but will benefit local businesses and stakeholders throughout Maine’s forest products industry,” said Heather Johnson, Commissioner of the Department of Economic & Community Development.

LP Building Solutions first announced that it would expand the LP Houlton Facility in February 2021. In May, the company announced the successful completion of the conversion, resulting in the first LP Houlton production of its SmartSide Trim and Siding.

LP’s expansion will add approximately 220 million square feet of operating capacity to manufacture its flagship product, enough to support the construction of about 100,000 homes annually.