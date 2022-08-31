Traffic Pattern Change on Route 3031 over U.S. 219 Bridge Rehabilitation Project

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced that traffic patterns will change, on a project that will rehabilitate the existing structure that carries Route 3031 (Galleria Drive) over U.S. 219 near the intersection with Route 3033 (Solomon Run Road) in Richland Township, Cambria County.

On Wednesday, the contractor will begin placing long term traffic control closing a single lane on South bound US. 219 so painting work can take place on the Route 3031 (Galleria Drive) structure over U.S. 219.



Work will continue on the Route 3031 (Galleria Drive) structure as well.



Overall work on this project consists of deck repairs, the placement of a latex modified concrete overlay, full superstructure painting, guiderail upgrades as well as any needed miscellaneous construction.



Work on this $1.3 million project is expected to be completed by November 2022. Work is being completed by Clearwater Construction Company of Mercer. All work is weather dependent.



