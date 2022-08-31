Oliver Road Roundabout Expected to be Fully Opened Today

All legs of the single-lane roundabout at the intersection of Oliver, Hamot, and Flower roads in Summit Township, Erie County are expected to be open today as work continues at the intersection.



Drivers should be alert as they approach the intersection and the ongoing work zone areas. PennDOT is also reminding motorists to yield to vehicles already in the circle, never stop inside a roundabout, and use their signal before exiting the circle.

Additional work will be done at the intersection throughout September and October, including construction of the center island curbs and maintenance pull-offs, landscaping, sidewalk, drainage and electrical installation, as well as the final layer of asphalt paving.

Short-term detours and traffic pattern shifts will be needed for during portions of the work. PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

