Traffic Change Coming Tomorrow on Route 46 Resurfacing Project in McKean County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting area drivers to a traffic change coming tomorrow, September 1 on a Route 46 resurfacing project in McKean County.

Late tomorrow afternoon, traffic will be diverted to a two-lane, temporary roadway near Dugout Road, just north of Smethport, as work continues on placing a new box culvert. Dugout Road will be closed at that time, but residents will be able to access their homes. The box culvert placement is expected to finish at the end of October. At that time, traffic will be returned to Route 46.

Since early July, crews have been working to improve four miles of Route 46 between the intersection of Route 6 in Smethport Borough and the intersection of Route 446 in Keating Township. That work will continue at the same time as the box culvert work.

The project will improve the ride quality of the road and extend the useful life of the pavement. Overall work consists of resurfacing the roadway, replacing a box culvert, drainage improvements, guide rail installation, pavement marking and miscellaneous construction.

Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. of State College, PA, is the contractor on this $5 million project. PennDOT anticipates completion by mid-October. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

PennDOT urges drivers to exercise caution in work zones, obey posted speed limits and always buckle up.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin (814) 765-0423

