KTA → 4PE: A First-of-Its-Kind Portfolio Transformation Solution
Simpel and Associates launches a solution designed to accelerate Private Equity value-creationEAST BRUNSWICK, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- Simpel and Associates (S&A) announces the debut of KTA -> 4PE, a digital transformation solution designed exclusively for Private Equity funds and their portfolio companies.
"KTA -> 4PE is the second offering in the suite of Kinetic Transformation solutions. It is a first-of-its-kind, integrated solution designed to efficiently deliver Private Equity value-creation programs that scale," Nathan Gampel, CEO of both Simpel and Associates and Transformation Insights, said.
KTA -> 4PE combines Kinetic Transformation's psychology-based approach, best practice process automation tools, and custom data architecture into a single solution for Private Equity. The solution is designed to set up quickly and deliver a highly predictable value-creation program with opportunities for scale. This includes custom data and analytics that support better and more timely decision-making.
"We are excited to bring KTA -> 4PE to market and look forward to helping our clients deliver even more value from their investments," says Mr. Gampel.
For six years, Simpel and Associates has been advising leading organizations on their most complex change programs. Its mission is to deliver technology and consulting solutions that scale as clients beat the 70% challenge.
