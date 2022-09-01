Seven in September for The Jazz Sanctuary with Free Concerts Bringing the Art of Jazz throughout the Philadelphia Region
Buckingham, Clifton Heights, Spring House, Bryn Mawr, Hatboro & Devon Highlight September LineupPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- September is a busy month for The Jazz Sanctuary, Philadelphia’s most innovative music organization, with seven free concert performances around the Greater Philadelphia suburbs enabling audiences the opportunity to experience the art of jazz.
September’s performance schedule begins on Thursday, Sept. 8 with an evening of “Jazz & Joe” (live music, coffee and treats) at Buckingham’s Trinity Episcopal Church (Routes 202 & 413, Buckingham, PA 18912). The performance, which begins at 7:30 p.m., features The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet, including James Dell’Orefice (piano), Leon Jordan Sr. (drums), Randy Sutin (vibes/percussion), Eddie Etkins (saxophone) and Alan Segal (bass). This concert performance is free of charge.
On Sunday, Sept. 11, The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet travels to Clifton Heights, when they will provide music for morning services at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church (199 W. Baltimore Avenue, Clifton Heights, PA 19018). Services begin at 9:00 am.
Another evening of “Jazz & Joe” is set for Thursday, Sept. 15 in Spring House at Bethlehem Baptist Church (Penllyn Pike and Dager Rd., Spring House, PA 19422) with The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet. This free, 90-minute concert performance begins at 7 p.m.
The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet returns to Philadelphia on Thursday, Sept. 22 at Gloria Dei (Old Swedes’) Episcopal Church in Queen Village (8 Christian St., Philadelphia, PA 19147). This “Jazz & Joe” free, two-hour concert performance begins at 7:30 p.m.
On the afternoon of Saturday, Sept. 24, The Jazz Sanctuary musicians will perform at a neighborhood “Block Party” on the lawn of Bryn Mawr’s Church of the Good Shepherd (1116 W Lancaster Ave., Bryn Mawr, PA 19010), beginning at 1 p.m.
Hatboro’s Church of the Advent (12 Byberry Rd., Hatboro, PA 19040) hosts a morning of “Jazz & Joe” with a free concert performance by The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet at 11 a.m. 9/25 playing at the service.
September wraps up with an evening of “Jazz & Joe” with The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet performing at Main Line Unitarian Church (816 South Valley Forge Road, Devon, PA 19333). The free, two-hour concert begins at 7:30 p.m. on 9/28.
A two-part video of the recent concert performance by The Jazz Sanctuary on Monday, June 6 is now available on The Jazz Sanctuary website at https://thejazzsanctuary.com/jazzn-joe-video/.
Updated information about all upcoming Jazz Sanctuary events is available at https://thejazzsanctuary.com/schedule-of-events-updated-weekly/.
Donations to support the mission of The Jazz Sanctuary continue to be vital to the growth of the organization as they enter their second decade. The Jazz Sanctuary is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that brings jazz music free of charge to charitable organizations, community centers, and houses of worship, among others.
Since its founding in 2011, The Jazz Sanctuary has brought over 650 live performances to people throughout Philadelphia and the neighboring Pennsylvania and New Jersey suburbs. In addition, the organization brings their music to healthcare facilities, including regular performances for the Council on Brain Injury and others in the region.
Charitable events in the five-county area have served organizations such as Friendship Circle, Cradle of Hope, Ronald McDonald House, Interfaith Hospital Center of the Main Line and Council on Brain Injury and Re-Med golf outing and therapy sessions.
Funding for The Jazz Sanctuary comes from individual donors as well as sponsors, including CBIZ, Compass Ion Advisors, Philadelphia Federal Credit Union, The Big Event, Zled Lighting, Quantum Think and DMG Global.
Interested donors or sponsors, as well as local townships, houses of worship, community centers or other public venues interested in participating in, or hosting The Jazz Sanctuary live events, are encouraged to contact Alan Segal directly, either by phone at (215) 208-7314 or by e-mail at music@thejazzsanctuary.com. Additional information is available at http://www.thejazzsanctuary.com.
In performance, musicians from The Jazz Sanctuary in Bethlehem, PA June 6, 2022 (part 1)