SoftBank Corp. Utilizes OneSky’s UTM Solution in Demonstration to Confirm Disaster Situation with Drone
OneSky's UTM gives SoftBank Corp. the confidence to fly the optimum route from planning through operations.
The OneSky UTM integrates critical information including navigation accuracy, 3D terrain and building information, and weather data.”EXTON, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OneSky, a leading uncrewed aircraft systems traffic management (UTM) solution provider, took part in an experimental drone demonstration in Susami-cho led by SoftBank Corp. (“SoftBank”), in cooperation with Amuse Oneself Inc. (“Amuse Oneself”) and FUTABA CORPORATION. The goal was to prove that damage from a disaster situation can be immediately and safely assessed from the drone.
— Garrett McKelvey, OneSky project lead
The drone’s route was automatically determined by OneSky’s UTM based on a 3D map created with Amuse OneSelf’s LIDAR data. Weather, airspace constraints, and other information were integrated into the UTM to provide additional situational awareness. Environment analysis from Ansys HFSS 3D high-frequency electromagnetic simulation software was used to ensure the LTE wave intensity of SoftBank’s LTE communications network would support the flight.
In this demonstration, the drone flew a round-trip of 8 km from the disaster prevention center to the Susami Ohashi Bridge and photographed the bridge to confirm the damage. The demonstration confirmed the effectiveness of simulating flight routes using 3D terrain data and other data provided by the UTM in advance rather than conducting field surveys before drone flights.
Garrett McKelvey, OneSky project lead, said, “The OneSky UTM integrates critical information including navigation accuracy, 3D terrain and building information, and weather data. This makes the UTM a great solution for validating safe and efficient flight paths for drones, whether harmonizing dozens of simultaneous drone flights or supporting individual missions.”
About OneSky
OneSky is a global UTM company developing airspace assessment, operations, and traffic management solutions for the aviation industry. Our goal is to harmonize the sky - ensuring safe, efficient, and scalable access to all airspace users. We take a robust and long-term approach to UTM, envisioning the challenges ahead as traffic management is unified for all operators. By working with all stakeholders - drone operators, drone manufacturers, and airspace authorities - we understand the unique challenges of this ecosystem and serve the critical needs of the community. Learn more at https://onesky.xyz.
