OneSky and ARA Robotics Deliver Remotely Piloted Aircraft System Solution for Quebec’s Qualia Test Centre Operations

As Quebec’s Qualia Test Centre solution demonstrates, OneSky is working to create versatile, architecture agnostic tools that will allow all air space participants to operate safely and effectively.”EXTON, PA, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OneSky, a leading uncrewed traffic management (UTM) solution provider, partnering with ARA Robotics, a Canadian drone company, announce the delivery of a Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (RPAS) test range solution for operations carried out at the Qualia Test Centre, part of Quebec’s UAS Centre of Excellence. The OneSky solution, backed by extensive experience in the unmanned aircraft system (UAS) and advanced air mobility (AAM) community in Canada, will allow operators to plan, simulate, and operate real-time flight monitoring and post-flight analysis for their drone flights. In addition, the system provides integrated mission support with OneSky's UTM and UAS service supplier (USS) capabilities to enable strategic deconfliction of operations and conformance monitoring, mission planning, and validation tools. This localized UTM implementation provides tactical tools for the immediate streamlining of test range operations. The project also demonstrates RPAS functionality and a framework that could be connected to national RPAS Traffic Management Systems.
The Qualia Test Centre Solution
OneSky’s powerful planning and operations tools enable test planners and flight test engineers to develop route plans for multiple vehicles simultaneously. The interactions between test systems and sensors can be precisely planned and efficiently executed. The OneSky solution also integrates with surveillance assets, including the RTK GPS beacon provided by ARA Robotics. This functionality allows users to understand the airspace in 4D, delivering precise 3D positioning of aircraft while allowing for real-time, dynamic configuration of routing and flight paths.
Jean Philippe Cote, lead project manager, ARA Robotics, explained, “Over the last few months, ARA Robotics has partnered with OneSky to deliver an RPAS test range solution for operations carried out at the Qualia Qualification Site. The solution combines a UTM tracking beacon designed to be mounted and compatible with a wide variety of RPAS and the OneSky UTM software solution that allows operators to plan, simulate and operate the drones. It also allows real-time flight monitoring and post-flight analysis for their drone flights.”
“The OneSky system easily connects ground control stations (GCS) with mission planning environments, making it easier and more efficient for operators to work with UTM. We can integrate anyone’s GCS telemetry and flight data easily into the system. And, when conducting beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) flights, operators will need these advanced capabilities.” said Mike Hoodspith, Vice President, International Business Development UTM, OneSky. “We’re focused on making OneSky’s UTM services available to UAS and AAM operators across the board,” he continued.
Implementing the RPAS test range solution allows ARA and OneSky to plan and test complex UTM tools that enable advanced drone operations. The system also shows how drone operators may begin to utilize UTM solutions to prepare for future regulations and advanced procedures.
“As Quebec’s Qualia Test Centre solution demonstrates, OneSky is working to create versatile, architecture agnostic tools that will allow all air space participants to operate safely and effectively. Our philosophy is that UTM can benefit air traffic stakeholders, including both ANSPs, UAS, and AAM operators,” Hoodspith added.
About OneSky
OneSky is a global UTM company developing airspace assessment, operations, and traffic management solutions for the aviation industry. Our goal is to harmonize the sky - ensuring safe, efficient, and scalable access to all airspace users. We take a robust and long-term approach to UTM, envisioning the challenges ahead as traffic management is unified for all operators. By working with all stakeholders - drone operators, drone manufacturers, and airspace authorities - we understand the unique challenges of this ecosystem and serve the critical needs of the community. Learn more at https://onesky.xyz.
About ARA Robotics
ARA Robotics is a Canadian company providing UAV technology to the industry. Our mission is to position our customers as leaders in their business sector, by offering dependable and customizable solutions that help increase their productivity, efficiency and enhance the quality of their work and deliverables. We believe in making UAV technology more affordable, robust and easier to control, with the potential to deliver unparalleled performance and consistency in every mission. Our main goal is to guarantee the quality of the data you gather while offering you the most autonomous solutions. Working closely with research labs and businesses, ARA Robotics collaborates in North American technological research projects focusing on advanced aircraft control, accuracy, and reliability of inertial navigation solutions coupled with different sensors, as well as software to manage UAVs and their data. To learn more about ARA Robotics, visit ara-uas.com.
