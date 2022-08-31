Lane Restriction on Interstate 84 in Lackawanna County

Dunmore, PA – There will be a lane restriction on Interstate 84 east and westbound from mile marker 1.4 to mile marker 2.0 in Lackawanna County tonight, August 31st from 6:00 PM – 10:00 PM to perform temporary construction equipment removal and setting of temporary concrete barriers.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Michael Taluto, (570) 963.3502

