Eclypses Partners with Apexa iQ to Integrate MTE Technology into Apexa iQ Platform
Eclypses announced their partnership with Apexa iQ to bring Eclypses MTE® technology, a FIPS 140-3 validated technology to the Apexa iQ platform.
The Apexa iQ platform discovers your entire IT estate in minutes – on premises, co-located and Cloud. This platform instantly gives you a numerical score that accurately rates your overall infrastructure health and vulnerability on a scale of 60-160, inspired by human IQ. With Apexa iQ's platform you also receive a comprehensive single dashboard view of every device on your network — including IT hygiene and obsolescence status in real-time.
With the integration of Eclypses MTE technology, the Apexa iQ platform’s security will be stronger than ever. MTE technology received the FIPS 140-3 validation after an independent, NIST accredited laboratory put the Eclypses encryption modules through a series of tests. Seen as the gold standard in data security, this validation proves that Eclypses’ MTE data protection technology effectively and consistently safeguards user data to ensure bad actors cannot access valuable information at any point during the data transmission process. MTE secures data at the application level, and provides endpoint verification, jailbreak or root protection, and zero trust with full knowledge.
Lokesh Aggarwal, CEO at Apexa iQ comments, “Understanding security and remaining on top of new and upcoming cyber threats is extremely important to us at Apexa iQ. We are excited to be partnering with Eclypses and utilizing their FIPS 140-3 validated MTE Technology. Leveraging this powerful data security is a business differentiator that will allow us to provide the full endpoint-to-endpoint security necessary to protect both our customers as well as our own mobile, web, and IoT devices.”
By combining Apexa iQ dashboard with Eclypses MTE technology, Apexa iQ clients will be able to meet the needs of the digital future.
Bryan Champagne, CEO of Eclypses comments, “We are excited to partner with Apexa iQ, knowing that their technology is a powerful query engine that allows customers to take control of their security. Our Eclypses MTE technology complements their mission well by providing security for their web, mobile and IoT applications and passing that FIPS 140-3 validated technology onto their customers. We look forward to working with the Apexa iQ team!”
