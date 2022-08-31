Wyoming National Guard honors fallen military members for Task Force Tribute

The Wyoming National Guard partnered with the Veterans Commission to support Task Force Tribute in a ceremony on Friday honoring fallen service members. Task Force Tribute is a veteran-inspired journey across the U.S. honoring the 7,054 fallen service members during combat operations since 9/11. One mile is traveled for each service member lost.

The ceremony honored the 21 Soldiers and Airmen from Wyoming or a Wyoming unit who lost their lives. As the names of the fallen Wyoming service members were called out, a rose was placed in a vase, and a bell rang in their honor.

“I want to thank TFT for making such a bold statement in remembering the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice during combat operations since 9/11,” said Col. Ed Lewis, Wyoming Army National Guard chief of staff. “The Wyoming National Guard has played a vital role in supporting the global war against terrorism, at home and abroad, and have been involved from the very beginning and are still supporting combat operations today.”