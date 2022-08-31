LemiPower Station Provides Superior Stability and Durability for Critical Applications
LEMI has launched a Kickstarter campaign to fund the projectDOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- – LEMI has launched a Kickstarter campaign for its new LemiPower Station. The portable solar powered-station provides stable power output and superior monitoring for critical applications. With its ability to withstand severe environments, the LemiPower Station is perfect for any challenging situation.
In 2004, LEMI set out to provide solar power products that were reliable and efficient. Through years of research and development, they have become a leading provider of solar power, supplying it to 13 million people worldwide. In that time, they have also created over 3,200 MWh of electricity and cut CO2 emissions by 210,000 tons. All of this was made possible by taking real-world data about common problems with power stations and using it to develop better technology. As a result, their power stations are able to withstand severe environments and provide consistent, reliable power. Additionally, their innovative BMS monitoring system helps ensure that every cell is monitored for optimal performance. LEMI is committed to providing sustainable, reliable power solutions and continuing to innovate in order to meet the ever-changing needs of the world.
LemiPower employs a non-toxic LiFePO4 battery that is safe for users and the environment. This type of battery has a number of advantages over standard lithium-ion batteries, including a longer cycle life, safer performance, and a higher discharge capacity rate. In addition, Lemipower batteries do not emit carbon monoxide or fuel emissions, making them safe to use anywhere, at any time. Compared to other energy storage products on the market that use ternary lithium cells, Lemipower's use of LiFePO4 batteries allows us to expand the possibilities of travel by still operating efficiently at altitudes above 4000 meters.
LemiPower is committed to providing clean, sustainable energy solutions that help to reduce their impact on the environment. Its new, enhanced soft-pack battery technology is made to last a whopping 5000 cycles - that's ten years of use in a home and more than twice as long as standard batteries. For every kilowatt-hour of electricity charged in LemiPower, 1KG of carbon dioxide emissions can be reduced. This represents a significant reduction in your carbon footprint over the course of a decade. LemiPower has acquired international qualifications, including FCC, CE, ROHS, PSE, UKCA, UL, and WEEE Certified.
LemiPower is a versatile and reliable power station that can charge from AC, DC, cars, and solar. It is designed to provide power to electrical devices in the event of a blackout, and its UPS is built to safeguard valuable and delicate equipment. LemiPower's unique features include a lightning-fast recharging time and multiple charging options. The power station can be entirely recharged with a diesel generator and a wind-driven generator in 2-3 hours.
The LemiPower has a variety of output options to choose from - 2 x 110V AC ports, 4 x USB-A ports, 3 x PD USB-C ports, 2 x 12V DC ports, 1 x DC 12V car cigarette port, and 1 wireless charging. This means that it can power many appliances, including power tools, medical devices, and household appliances such as refrigerators. The manual controller on each section of the power output can be controlled separately for extra safety and convenience. This makes the LemiPower an ideal choice for those who need a reliable and powerful power source.
Lemi Technology is dedicated to charity work, specifically making power accessible to 5.6 million people around the globe. Lemi is doing everything it can to make the life of numerous people from impoverished countries better, easier and brighter. Lemi also hosts a lucky draw event to fly backers with all expenses paid to Africa to witness how this donation campaign is changing lives. The lucky backers will join Lemi at their distribution center in Africa and help with the distribution of solar lights, which have been donated by Lemi Technology.
For more information, visit lemipower.com.
Javier
LemiPower
+1 702-628-7600
lemipower@lemi88.com