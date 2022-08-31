UPDATE: WILLISTON BARRACKS / MV CRASH WITH INJURIES

UPDATE: RESPONDING TROOPER SHAMIR EXANTUS

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22A1005545

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TROOPER CARL S. EXANTUS

STATION: WILLISTON

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 08/31/22; 05:14

TOWN: WESTFORD

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: RT 128 & TALCOTT RD

WEATHER: CLOUDY

ROAD CONDITIONS: WET

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: RYAN TOUCHETTE

AGE: 27

SEAT BELT? YES

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: COLCHESTER, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2018

VEHICLE MAKE: GMC

VEHICLE MODEL: SIERRA 2500

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: TOTALED

INJURIES: NECK AND BACK INJURY

HOSPITAL: UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT MEDICAL CENTER

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 08/31/22 at 05:14, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Williston Barracks responded to a single motor vehicle crash with injuries that had rolled over located on RT 128 and Talcott Rd in the Town of Westford. Upon arrival, Troopers located the vehicle at a position of uncontrolled rest upright, down an embankment. Further investigation revealed that the sole operator, Ryan Touchette, was traveling northbound on RT 128 before the crash. Touchette stated he was heading to a hunting site to check it out before going into work, since he had a hunting trip planned on Thursday. Due to him being exhausted, he then drifted off the roadway and collided with a pile of dirt and soon after the vehicle rolled down the embankment. There were no signs of impairment. As a result, Touchette sustained a neck and back injury and was also transported to University of Vermont Medical Center by the Fairfax Fire Department. Due to disabling damage to the vehicle, TDI Repair assisted with removing the vehicle from the scene.

Troopers were assisted by Fairfax Fire Department and TDI Repair.

