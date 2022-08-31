Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,175 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 230,307 in the last 365 days.

UPDATE: WILLISTON BARRACKS / MV CRASH WITH INJURIES

UPDATE: RESPONDING TROOPER SHAMIR EXANTUS

 

From: Exantus, Shamir via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Wednesday, August 31, 2022 10:18 AM
To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>
Subject: WILLISTON BARRACKS / MV CRASH WITH INJURIES

 

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#:  22A1005545                                               

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TROOPER CARL S. EXANTUS 

STATION: WILLISTON                                           

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 08/31/22; 05:14

TOWN: WESTFORD

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: RT 128 & TALCOTT RD

WEATHER: CLOUDY          

ROAD CONDITIONS: WET

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: RYAN TOUCHETTE

AGE: 27   

SEAT BELT? YES

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: COLCHESTER, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2018

VEHICLE MAKE: GMC

VEHICLE MODEL: SIERRA 2500

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: TOTALED

INJURIES: NECK AND BACK INJURY

HOSPITAL: UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT MEDICAL CENTER

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On 08/31/22 at 05:14, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Williston Barracks responded to a single motor vehicle crash with injuries that had rolled over located on RT 128 and Talcott Rd in the Town of Westford. Upon arrival, Troopers located the vehicle at a position of uncontrolled rest upright, down an embankment. Further investigation revealed that the sole operator, Ryan Touchette, was traveling northbound on RT 128 before the crash. Touchette stated he was heading to a hunting site to check it out before going into work, since he had a hunting trip planned on Thursday. Due to him being exhausted, he then drifted off the roadway and collided with a pile of dirt and soon after the vehicle rolled down the embankment. There were no signs of impairment. As a result, Touchette sustained a neck and back injury and was also transported to University of Vermont Medical Center by the Fairfax Fire Department. Due to disabling damage to the vehicle, TDI Repair assisted with removing the vehicle from the scene.

 

Troopers were assisted by Fairfax Fire Department and TDI Repair.

 

 

Trooper Shamir Z. Exantus

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks

2777 St George Rd,

Williston, VT 05495

(802) 878-7111

Shamir.Exantus@vermont.gov

 

You just read:

UPDATE: WILLISTON BARRACKS / MV CRASH WITH INJURIES

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.