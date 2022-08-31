UPDATE: WILLISTON BARRACKS / MV CRASH WITH INJURIES
UPDATE: RESPONDING TROOPER SHAMIR EXANTUS
From: Exantus, Shamir via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Wednesday, August 31, 2022 10:18 AM
To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>
Subject: WILLISTON BARRACKS / MV CRASH WITH INJURIES
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22A1005545
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TROOPER CARL S. EXANTUS
STATION: WILLISTON
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 08/31/22; 05:14
TOWN: WESTFORD
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: RT 128 & TALCOTT RD
WEATHER: CLOUDY
ROAD CONDITIONS: WET
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: RYAN TOUCHETTE
AGE: 27
SEAT BELT? YES
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: COLCHESTER, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2018
VEHICLE MAKE: GMC
VEHICLE MODEL: SIERRA 2500
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: TOTALED
INJURIES: NECK AND BACK INJURY
HOSPITAL: UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT MEDICAL CENTER
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 08/31/22 at 05:14, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Williston Barracks responded to a single motor vehicle crash with injuries that had rolled over located on RT 128 and Talcott Rd in the Town of Westford. Upon arrival, Troopers located the vehicle at a position of uncontrolled rest upright, down an embankment. Further investigation revealed that the sole operator, Ryan Touchette, was traveling northbound on RT 128 before the crash. Touchette stated he was heading to a hunting site to check it out before going into work, since he had a hunting trip planned on Thursday. Due to him being exhausted, he then drifted off the roadway and collided with a pile of dirt and soon after the vehicle rolled down the embankment. There were no signs of impairment. As a result, Touchette sustained a neck and back injury and was also transported to University of Vermont Medical Center by the Fairfax Fire Department. Due to disabling damage to the vehicle, TDI Repair assisted with removing the vehicle from the scene.
Troopers were assisted by Fairfax Fire Department and TDI Repair.
Trooper Shamir Z. Exantus
Vermont State Police
Williston Barracks
2777 St George Rd,
Williston, VT 05495
(802) 878-7111