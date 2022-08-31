$1,000 EVERY DAY … FOR LIFE! CASH 4 LIFE PLAYER IN MORRISTOWN WINS GAME’S TOP PRIZE

Back

MORRISTOWN– It’s the prize that keeps on giving … and giving …That’s what a Tennessee Lottery “Cash 4 Life” player in Morristown won last night after matching five out of five numbers and the Cash Ball to win the game’s top prize of $1,000 a day for the rest of their life.

The as-yet-unknown winner purchased the amazing ticket at Kenny’s Market and Deli, 5018 Copper Ridge Road in Morristown. The drawing was held August 30, 2022.

No additional information is available until the prize is claimed.

Cash 4 Life is a multi-jurisdictional, draw-style game with nine ways to win. If a player matches all five numbers and the Cash Ball, the player wins $1,000 a day for life. If the player matches all five numbers without the Cash Ball, the player wins $1,000 a week for life. For an additional $1 per play, players can add Quick Cash, an instant-win option, to their play slip.

Drawings are held every night at 8 p.m. CT/9 p.m. ET.

The Tennessee Lottery encourages all players to Have Fun and Play Responsibly.

About the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation

The Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation operates entirely from the revenue it generates through the sale of its products. Since January 20, 2004, the Lottery has raised more than $6.5 billion to fund designated education programs, including college grants, scholarships, Drive to 55 initiatives and after-school programs. In addition to the educational beneficiaries, players have won more than $17.8 billion in prizes and Lottery retailers have earned more than $1.7 billion in commissions.

For additional information, visit tnlottery.com and follow the TEL on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram.