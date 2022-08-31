SAE Media Group Announces 2022 UAV Technology Participants

Over Forty Organisations to Gather Over Two Days

LONDON, UK, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SAE Media Group is pleased to announce the participants of its 2022 UAV Technology Conference. The highly anticipated conference will take place on 26-27 September 2022, at the Copthorne Tata Hotel in London, UK.

The two-day agenda will focus on the latest developments in UAV capabilities that will enable delegates to obtain insights from leading nations in unmanned technologies such as Belgium, Canada, Germany, Greece, Italy, Norway, the UK, the USA, and many more.

Over 40 organisations have confirmed their attendance this year and this list is growing, with less than four weeks to go. Places are becoming limited; it is advised to register soon to secure a place at www.uav-technology.org/pr7.

These are a few of the organisations participating in the 2022 UAV Technology Conference:

1. 22nd Attack Squadron, U.S. Air Force

2. Air Combat Command, U.S. Air Force

3. Anduril Industries

4. DE&S, UK MOD

5. DEVCOM Aviation & Missile Center, U.S. Army

6. DSTL, UK MOD

7. Dutch MOD

8. Ebeni

9. Echodyne Corp.

10. Elbit Systems UK

11. Embassy of Ukraine in the UK

12. Embraer

13. EUROCONTROL

14. FCG

15. Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology, and In-Service Support (BAAINBw)

16. GOST

17. Hensoldt Sensors GmbH

18. High Commission of Canada in the UK

19. HQ Air Command, Royal Air Force

20. II Squadron, Royal Air Force

21. Land Warfare Centre, British Army

22. Latvian Embassy in the UK

23. Leonardo UK

24. Ministry Of National Defence, Greece

25. NATO Alliance Ground Surveillance Force

26. Nigerian Army

27. NSSLGlobal Ltd

28. Pratt & Whitney

29. QinetiQ

30. Radionor Communications AS

31. Rowden Technologies Ltd

32. Royal Air Force

33. Royal Australian Air Force

34. Royal Canadian Air Force

35. Royal Malaysian Navy

36. Swiss Air Force

37. Thinke Company Ltd

38. U.S. Air Force Special Operations Command

39. U.S. Air Force

40. U.S. Federal Aviation Administration

41. UAV Tactical Systems Ltd

Major Joseph Ritter, Lead Evaluator Pilot and MQ-9 Branch Chief at U.S. Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC) and confirmed expert speaker at the conference, commented, “I am most excited to see how international partners are looking to use their RPAs. While the US military has long-term experience employing these platforms in combat, I think there is immense benefit in learning from our allies that have an opportunity to start fresh and learn from our mistakes.”

This year’s UAV Technology Conference will feature more than 20 sessions along with notable Gold Sponsors Echodyne and Leonardo, giving attendees the opportunity to learn about and experience the latest in UAV Technology first-hand. To view the full conference agenda, visit www.uav-technology.org/pr7.

Gold Sponsors: Echodyne and Leonardo | Sponsored by: Radionor Communications AS

