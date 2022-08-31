Stopgap Health’s Online Lab Ordering Service Now Available for Six Different Tests

An industry leader in simplifying med refills has expanded its lab test ordering service.

JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Stopgap Health announced today that its online lab test ordering service is now available for ordering even more lab tests than previously possible.

“We are very excited to expand our test ordering services,” said Dr. Stephen Kelly, founder and spokesperson for Stopgap Health. “This service is for a physician to order you a lab test online, without having to first be seen in the office.”

The service is meant to be affordable for as many patients as possible. It does not include charges from the lab itself, although plans are underway for coordinating lab discounts. For a flat $10 fee, a physician sends an order for the requested lab to Quest Diagnostics or LabCorp, and provides an interpretation of the results.

Lab orders currently available include:

• CBC

• CMP

• Diabetes screening

• Thyroid panel

• Cholesterol panel

• Cologuard

Regarding Stopgap Health, Kelly says he envisions the website as a resource for people who want to stay healthy but don’t have easy access to traditional healthcare. From med refills and lab orders to healthy lifestyle resources, Stopgap Health aims to be a home base for anyone who has fallen through the cracks of our flawed healthcare system.

Stopgap Health is a LegitScript certified company, and its online services are available in 20 states. LegitScript is the leading third-party certification expert in complex healthcare sectors, earning the trust of regulatory authorities, credit card companies, and e-commerce platforms around the world, including Visa, Google, Facebook and Amazon.

For more information, please visit stopgaphealth.com/our-story and https://stopgaphealth.com/news/

About Stopgap Health

As an emergency physician, Dr. Stephen Kelly was tired of seeing young, healthy patients come to the ER with serious diseases like acute stroke – simply because they had run out of medication. Rather than wait for the healthcare system to be fixed, he decided to create an easy way for people to access their life saving medicines, even when in between doctors or insurance plans.

