Alec Troniq Experiments with Sound in The Outlaw Ocean Music Project, A Collaboration with Journalist Ian Urbina
EINPresswire.com/ -- In a passionate video, musician Alec Troniq explains why he joined forces with investigative reporter Ian Urbina to draw attention to human rights and environmental abuses at sea within The Outlaw Ocean Music Project.
The Outlaw Ocean Music Project, run by the label Synesthesia Media, is a global and expansive effort to disseminate The Outlaw Ocean Project’s investigative journalism to a broader audience by releasing music inspired by offshore reporting.
Spanning genres from classical to hip-hop to electronic, hundreds of musicians from around the world have joined the effort. Many of the artists who participate in the project draw from an audio archive of field recordings captured by Urbina while reporting offshore.
Ecstatically forging on his huge steamrolling machinery in the factory, Alec Troniq creates sonic antidotes to save the people of Alectropolis — a life raft to survive mankind's self-made apocalypse.
With his music, Alec Troniq likes to pass over musical conventions that cling to what music theory textbooks teach, he said. That unconventionalism makes up the DNA of techno music.
“You can experience fulfilling moments when moving your body along inducing, pounding beats, while fading your mind away along very melancholic harmonies, for instance,” Alec Troniq said.
Just like how a cooking experiment with uncommon or even contradictory flavors, with his release Alec Troniq, is playing with different emotions to sway one’s mind, he said.
“I'm not telling the audience what emotion to feel, but rather curiously observing their reaction on the dancefloor,” Alec Troniq said. “So maybe there is a spiritual and intellectual stimulation just within the hedonistic activity of dancing. I guess I'm all about opening minds.”
In doing so, he is introducing his audience to new concepts just like The Outlaw Ocean’s reporting did for him, Alec Troniq said.
“Aqua Anomie” by Alec Troniq is available in all stores, including Apple Music, YouTube, and Spotify.
Synesthesia Media announces new waves of releases monthly on its social media.
About The Outlaw Ocean Project:
The Outlaw Ocean Project is a non-profit journalism organization founded by Ian Urbina that produces investigative stories about environmental and human rights concerns at sea globally. The project seeks to not only produce polished, narrative investigative journalism but also to amplify that reportage by converting it into other mediums to reach new audiences all over the world.
