8/31/2022

CFO Patronis Announces Arrest in $367,000 Miami Prescription Drug Fraud Scheme



MIAMI, Fla. – Today, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis announced the arrest of Ivan Alberto Camacho Rincon by the Division of Investigative & Forensic Services, Bureau of Insurance Fraud for his involvement in an alleged prescription invoice fraud scheme totaling more than $367,000. Rincon was taken into custody by Miami Bureau of Insurance Fraud detectives with the assistance of the Sunny Isles Beach Police Department.



CFO Jimmy Patronis said, “As Florida’s Chief Financial Officer, fighting fraud has been one of my top priorities. Scams like these lead to increased insurance costs for consumers. These kinds of schemes are unacceptable, unfair to Florida taxpayers, and will not be tolerated in our state. Thank you to our Bureau of Insurance Fraud investigators for the hard work they do in rooting out fraudsters who take advantage of the system. Also, I appreciate the Sunny Isles Beach Police Department for assisting in the arrest and the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office for partnering with us in prosecuting the case.”



An investigation by CFO Patronis’ Bureau of Insurance Fraud uncovered that from March 2019 through February 2021, Rincon allegedly provided fraudulent prescription payment invoices to Best Doctors Insurance as proof of payment for medications he never purchased from Commcare Specialty Pharmacy located in Broward County. As a result, Best Doctors Insurance reimbursed Rincon for 25 false and fraudulent prescription receipts with a cash payout totaling approximately $367,362.



Rincon was arrested by Miami Bureau of Insurance Fraud detectives with the assistance of the Sunny Isles Beach Police Department and booked into the Turner Guilford Knight (TGK) Correctional Center in Miami on charges of False and Fraudulent Insurance Claims, Organized Scheme to Defraud, and Grand Theft. The case will be prosecuted by the Miami-Dade Office of the State Attorney.



If convicted, Ivan Alberto Camacho Rincon could face up to 60 years in prison.



