Read more about GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Hancock County

Sparta, GA (August 31, 2022) - The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting on Shoals Road in Hancock County, Georgia. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at about 8:50 p.m. One man was injured and taken to a hospital for treatment. No officers were injured.

The preliminary investigation indicates a Hancock County Deputy responded to a stolen vehicle call on Shoals Road. When the deputy arrived, he made contact with a man, who was later identified as Montavious Lewis, age 17, of Sparta. Lewis began fighting with the deputy, at which time the deputy fired his service weapon, hitting Lewis. Lewis was taken to Athens Regional Hospital in Athens, Georgia for treatment. Lewis is in stable condition.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Ocmulgee District Attorney’s Office for review.