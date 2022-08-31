Labor Day Crushing Results

August 31, 2022

DES MOINES, Iowa - Labor Day is the unofficial end of summer and we celebrate with barbecues and road trips. One of the deadliest and most often committed – yet preventable – crimes (impaired driving), has become a serious safety epidemic in our country. AAA indicates the 100 deadliest days occur from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

According to the National Highway Traffic Administration (NHTSA) during the 2020 Labor Day holiday period (September 4 – September 8), there were 530 traffic fatalities nationwide. A total of 46% of those fatalities involved drivers who had been drinking and more than one-third (38%) of the fatalities involved drivers who were over the legal limit. The Iowa Department of Transportation reports seven fatalities occurred over the 2021 Labor Day holiday period. Ultimately, drinking and driving is a choice, and it is a choice that puts all road users at risk.

The Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau will be supporting law enforcement in Iowa with extra officers patrolling during the 2022 "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign from August 19 – September 5 in order to crush these results of rising impaired driving fatalities.

We can all do our part to crush drunk and driving. Remember that it is never okay to drink/drug and drive. Even if you plan to have only one, designate a sober driver or use a ride service to get home safely. If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact your local law enforcement. Do you have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take the keys away and make arrangements to get your friend home safely. These are small tasks that can make a BIG difference to save lives.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety and the Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau reminds you:

Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.