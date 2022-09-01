Concora Partners with B&T to Optimize the Online Building Product Specification Process
Concora offers a holistic package for building material businesses to seamlessly transition to the online market
We are very excited about the opportunity to partner with B &T – a woman-owned business that has spent over 170 years bringing product excellence and innovation to the public utilities space.”ALPHARETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Providing next-level technology for building product manufacturers to boost their customer base remains topmost priority for Concora, a software company that offers diverse products and services for reaching architects, engineers, contractors and designers.
In continuous operation since 1849, B&T is the premier designer and manufacturer of enclosures for the natural gas, water, and wastewater industries. B&T is the original manufacturer and patentee of the “Buffalo Style” curb and valve boxes, the most widely used style of water utility box in the world. B&T features gray iron castings, blow-molded plastic curb and valve boxes, injection molded plastic meter pits and lids. 100% of our product offering is proudly Made in the USA.
We are very excited about the opportunity to partner with B&T – a woman-owned business that has spent over 170 years bringing product excellence and innovation to the public utilities space,” said Eric Snyder, CEO at Concora. “We aim to make the transition to doing business online as simple and productive as possible for B&T’s customers as they continue to position themselves as a leader in the expansion of critical water and gas infrastructure across North America.”
With Concora Spec powering the part of the website where visitors can go to find their desired products, it allows B&T to drastically scale their product specification experience. Their team can now easily update technical content, while keeping their available products up-to-date. They will also benefit from robust analytics that allow them to see consumer activity plainly and adapt quickly to consumer expectations, and the evolving online product specification process.
“Giving customers quick access to our product information was a key initiative for us,” said Steve Petrides, chief commercial and strategy officer for B&T. “Partnering with Concora made this effort easy and straightforward. They handled everything for us.”
You can experience B&T new Product Pro, powered by Concora Spec, by visiting https://bandt-us.concora.com/.
For more information, please visit www.concora.com
About Concora
Building product manufacturers choose Concora Spec to build a branded product library and drive more product specifications by making the online specification process easy for architects, engineers, contractors, and designers.
About B&T
Established in 1849, B&T is a Woman-Owned Business that has proudly served the water and natural gas industries for over 170 years. B&T were foundational members of AWWA and AGA, and have long supported these important institutions, whose missions are to improve the quality and supply of water and gas throughout North America.
