Second Avenue Lane Restrictions Underway in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing the extension of lane restrictions on Second Avenue are underway in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County.

Single-lane restrictions and shoulder closures will occur on Second Avenue between Technology Drive and Hot Metal Street are underway and will continue around-the-clock through late October.

Crews will conduct drainage upgrades and widening work.

Allison Park Contractors are the prime contractor on this $7.62 million project.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Allegheny, Beaver, and Lawrence counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District11.

Information about infrastructure in District 11, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D11Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow local PennDOT news on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #





