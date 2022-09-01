Decision Lens Hires Michael J. Browne, Rear Admiral US Navy (Ret) to serve as Senior Vice President

Mr. Browne

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, USA, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Decision Lens is excited to announce the appointment of Michael Browne to Senior Vice President. Mr. Browne brings a rich, well-aligned background of military and private sector experience which will be critical as Decision Lens expands its footprint across the Navy and beyond.

Mr. Browne is a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy and holds advanced degrees from the Naval Postgraduate School, the University of Chicago Booth School of Business (MBA), and the Eisenhower School at the National Defense University (in National Security Strategy and Resource Planning).

In his military career, Mr. Browne ultimately retired as a Rear Admiral, after serving on active duty as a nuclear engineer in operational assignments on fast attack and ballistic missile submarines, and in engineering duty reserve assignments across Navy Systems Commands. His roles included Senior Fellow at the CNO’s Strategic Studies Group, Deputy Chief Engineer at NAVSEA, SPAWAR, and NETWARCOM, Director of (OPNAV) Personnel Programs, NAVSEA Executive Director, and NAVSEA Vice Commander.

In his industry career, Mr. Browne held consulting, sales, and technology positions at IBM Corporation, and ultimately served as a Director of Strategic and International Government Programs for IBM Research in the areas of Intellectual Property and Watson Technologies. Mr. Browne later served as CEO of Lumina Analytics, a specialty AI Company for government and financial services companies. He now advises CEOs and Corporate Boards on their technology and marketing strategies.

Mr. Browne has a long history with Decision Lens having met the founder’s father as a student in 2005. According to Mr. Browne, “As a student at the Industrial College of the Armed Forces, I was introduced to Dr. Saaty. I was mesmerized by Dr. Saaty’s description of using Analytic Hierarchy Process concepts to solve complex strategic problems including mitigating geopolitical conflicts. I have been amazed at how over the last 15 years, John and Dan have integrated their father’s decision science concepts into software which is revolutionizing government decision making.”

Ted Reynolds, Chief Revenue Officer of Decision Lens, “Michael’s background in national security strategy and resource planning will be a boon to our prospects and customers. He will be able to connect the value of Decision Lens to the challenges the market faces in a way only an Eisenhower school graduate and retired officer can. We couldn’t be more excited to have him join the team.”

Mr. Browne will be a critical voice amongst Decision Lens senior leadership providing input on business development, product, marketing, as well as go-to-market strategy.

About Decision Lens: Decision Lens develops integrated planning software which modernizes how government prioritizes, plans, and funds. We have been transforming public sector planning since 2005, delivering the people, process and technology which empower agencies to effectively meet the needs of today while delivering the cutting-edge capabilities of tomorrow. Customers across the Department of Defense, intelligence community, federal civilian agencies and state and local government achieve a sustained operational advantage through superior long-term planning, continuous medium-term prioritization, and short-term funding execution.