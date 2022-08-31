BioRegenx Announces Cardiovascular Disease Studies Using Its Medical Testing Device GlycoCheck
CHATTANOOGA, TN, USA, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BioRegenx, Inc. and its subsidiary Microvascular Health Solutions, LLC (MVHS), based in Alpine, Utah, announced that two peer-reviewed studies have been published using GlycoCheck, a medical testing device exclusively distributed worldwide by MVHS.
Association of Gestational Diabetes with Subclinical Cardiovascular Disease on Echocardiogram and Endothelial Function Testing
Dr. Hans Vink, Chief Science Officer of BioRegenx, co-founder of GlycoCheckTM B.V., and the inventor of the GlycoCheck medical testing device, is one of the world’s leading researchers of endothelial glycocalyx health. Dr. Vink said, “These papers confirm that for patients who have a damaged glycocalyx there is a correlation between microvascular health and cardiovascular health due to reduced capillary density.”
Cardiovascular Disease study: a 6-Year Follow-up
Impaired Endothelial Glycocalyx Predicts Adverse Outcome in Subjects Without Overt Cardiovascular Disease: a 6-Year Follow-up Study, published in the Journal of Cardiovascular Translational Research, concluded that glycocalyx damage predicts a 5-fold increase in myocardial infarction, stroke, and cardiovascular-related death (MACE) in a 6-year follow study on subjects without overt cardiovascular disease.
Cardiovascular Disease in Women study
Association of Gestational Diabetes with Subclinical Cardiovascular Disease on Echocardiogram and Endothelial Function Testing, published in Circulation (American Heart Association) concluded that Women with Gestational Diabetes Mellitus (GDM) were more likely to have increased LV wall thickness, adverse diastology, and endothelial dysfunction nearly a decade postpartum. Adjusting for traditional cardiovascular risk factors attenuated some but not all parameters. These findings suggest that subclinical structural and functional cardiac and vascular changes may be a mechanism by which GDM causes an increased risk of CVD.
Improving Microvascular Health
“The use of GlycoCheck continues to play a role in important studies,” said Robert M. Long, co-founder, and CEO of MVHS and Chairman of the Board of BioRegenx. “As the use of GlycoCheck continues to identify how cardiovascular diseases begin, healthcare practitioners have an opportunity to help patients with therapies like Endocalyx Pro that other studies show can restore glycocalyx health.”
Both Dr. Vink and Mr. Long are the co-creators of Endocalyx Pro™. Endocalyx Pro, available from MVHS, is quickly gaining recognition as an all-natural nutraceutical shown in clinical studies to restore, regenerate, and protect the endothelial glycocalyx.
Multiple studies are ongoing with new studies to launch in the future that will study the effectiveness of Endocalyx Pro on heart disease, COVID-19, aging, diabetes, kidney disease, psoriasis, and sepsis. Additional studies are currently being written and in the approval process for scleroderma, erectile dysfunction, emergency room admissions, arterial plaque development, and hair growth.
About BioRegenx
BioRegenx, Inc., (BioRegenx.com) a holding company, is the parent company of four owned subsidiaries, Microvascular Health Solutions, LLC, MyBodyRx, LLC, NuLife Sciences, Inc., and Regenr8, Inc. BioRegenx was created to integrate leading-edge companies into one synergistic platform offering 360-degree solutions, which include leading-edge testing technologies and nutraceutical solutions. Testing technologies include the breakthrough GlycoCheck™, exclusively distributed by Microvascular Health Solutions, and TruEpigentics DNA and epigenetic testing. Nutraceuticals include the patented Endocalyx Pro™ and additional synergistic dietary supplements sold under the MyBodyRx brand. The customer base of BioRegenx subsidiaries includes medical professionals, brand partners, and consumers from throughout North America.
