Vote from 13 Top, Emerging Entrepreneur Nominess as Boss Elites Awards Return to Fourth Annual Boss Bash

Boss Up Magazine CEO and Visionary Twanita Dozier is set to honor Next-level Self Starters November 5. Winners determined by number of votes submitted online.

Never hesitate to take things to the next level.”
— Twanita Dozier
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entrepreneurial Powerhouse and Visionary Twanita Dozier of Boss Up Magazine calls for final vote submission as 2022 Boss Elites Awards selections come to a close. With 13 nominees listed, the public is encouraged to submit selections for tenacious and trailblazing businesspersons by August 31 at 10:00am (Eastern Time) at www.bossupmag.org/awards.

Dozier says, “A ‘Boss Elite’ is someone that takes bossing up to the next level. They stand by the brand, takes initiative, and never gives up. For them - their brand is their life!” The Entrepreneurs who accumulate the highest number of votes online are set for official recognition and honor at the upcoming, Fourth Annual Boss Bash on November 5 in Waldorf, MD.

From print to physical, Dozier found it imperative to reconstruct the previous Boss Elites model from Boss Up Magazine mentions to in-person, prestigious recognitions. Metamorphosed, the renowned Boss Elites is celebrated as an annual awards ceremony and integral component of Dozier's annual Boss Bash Gala & Showcase.

The formal forum presents an opportunity for seven finalists to receive accolades amongst their peers, in addition to support outside of their daily achievements. Dozier says, “The winners get to embrace their hard work and success with an actual award. It allows them to show the world that hard work and your village can carry you through, and that there is a place for every business (big or small). You don’t have to be “viral” to make it.”

There is no limit to the amount of votes one may submit towards the final tally for each nominee listed below:

1. Kimberly Lawson – Business Operations Strategist & International Speaker
2. Marquitta DaShae Johnson – Business Strategist, Author, and Visionary
3. Emir Horton – Entrepreneur
4. Brittney Cotton – CEO & Certified Speech Language Pathologist
5. Pamela Gurley – Speaker, Serial Entrepreneur & Best Selling Author
6. Tyreese R. McAllister – Founder & CEO
7. Ava Adames – Founder of Violets in Bloom
8. Jessica Smith – Presley – Owner & Principal Planner
9. Tiara Johnson – Multi-faceted Entrepreneur
10. Destiny Turnboe – President & Vibe Curator of the "FlyyGirl Experience"
11. Shalakemia Moffitt – Motivational Speaker & Business Coach
12. Krystal Thomas – CEO & Founder of "A Woman Is"
13. CEO Lizzz – Mentor & Entrepreneur

An official statement will follow on September 6 to announce Boss Elites Awards Finalists via press release and at www.bossupmag.org in preparation for the November 5 ceremony.
For more information on The 2022 Boss Bash and Boss Elites, visit www.bossupmag.org.

About Twanita Dozier
International Speaker, Event Curator & Host, Media Personality, International Author, and Woman in Tech (App Creator / Owner) Twanita Dozier values Community, Impact, Innovation, and Empowerment. It is through her empire, Boss Up Magazine and its subsidiaries, that she affords Minority, Emerging Entrepreneurs the opportunity to capitalize upon their innovations and success and build credibility on a scale in which never before imagined. Dozier’s operations bridge the gap between media and entrepreneurship by providing value to those excelling within their area of expertise and catapulting those associated to higher levels of recognition and prestige.

