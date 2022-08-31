El Venezolano Newspaper uncovers an alleged network of corruption in Ecuador
The Miami media had exclusive access to documents revealing the cases in which Assemblyman would immerse.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, ESTADOS UNIDOS, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The investigative bureau of El Venezolano Newspaper, based in Miami for 30 years, obtained exclusive access to the Ecuador Leaks document (https://ecuadorleaks.blogspot.com/2022/05/fernando-villavicencio-el-fiscalizador.html).
That document reveals a possible network of corruption involving the current member of the National Assembly of Ecuador, Fernando Villavicencio. The newspaper also published an infographic with the complete operation that the politician would carry out with the pharmaceutical industry. The note, printed with the title: "Too informed to be a journalist" (https://elvenezolanonews.com/2022/08/28/demasiado-informado-para-ser-periodista/), discloses his includes with corruption tramp.
Of course, the Assemblyman's reaction was instant. He demanded the media right to reply. Although the newspaper left him to open the possibility of receiving his response, at the moment, he has not sent it. On the contrary, in his official Twitter account, he has tried to deny the version by disqualifying the media outlet and arguing that it is a campaign against him. Also, he requested the Ecuadorian Prosecutor's Office to open an investigation into what was published.
The newspaper El Venezolano is a media with extensive experience in Florida that has just celebrated its 30th anniversary and was the first to publish news in Spanish in Miami.
Both the complete information to which the media had access and the rest of its journalistic investigation, is available in Spanish in its digital version, at the following link: https://elvenezolanonews.com/2022/08/28/demasiado-informado-para-ser-periodista/
Miranda Alcantara
Miami Press Agency
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter