Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,459 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 229,996 in the last 365 days.

El Venezolano Newspaper uncovers an alleged network of corruption in Ecuador

The Miami media had exclusive access to documents revealing the cases in which Assemblyman would immerse.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, ESTADOS UNIDOS, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The investigative bureau of El Venezolano Newspaper, based in Miami for 30 years, obtained exclusive access to the Ecuador Leaks document (https://ecuadorleaks.blogspot.com/2022/05/fernando-villavicencio-el-fiscalizador.html).

That document reveals a possible network of corruption involving the current member of the National Assembly of Ecuador, Fernando Villavicencio. The newspaper also published an infographic with the complete operation that the politician would carry out with the pharmaceutical industry. The note, printed with the title: "Too informed to be a journalist" (https://elvenezolanonews.com/2022/08/28/demasiado-informado-para-ser-periodista/), discloses his includes with corruption tramp.

Of course, the Assemblyman's reaction was instant. He demanded the media right to reply. Although the newspaper left him to open the possibility of receiving his response, at the moment, he has not sent it. On the contrary, in his official Twitter account, he has tried to deny the version by disqualifying the media outlet and arguing that it is a campaign against him. Also, he requested the Ecuadorian Prosecutor's Office to open an investigation into what was published.

The newspaper El Venezolano is a media with extensive experience in Florida that has just celebrated its 30th anniversary and was the first to publish news in Spanish in Miami.

Both the complete information to which the media had access and the rest of its journalistic investigation, is available in Spanish in its digital version, at the following link: https://elvenezolanonews.com/2022/08/28/demasiado-informado-para-ser-periodista/

Miranda Alcantara
Miami Press Agency
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter

You just read:

El Venezolano Newspaper uncovers an alleged network of corruption in Ecuador

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Law, Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.