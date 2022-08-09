Surprises at the first session of the Audit Commission of the National Assembly of Ecuador
Alexis Mera should have been released. He has a Habeas CorpusQUITO, QUITO, ECUADOR, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Thursday, August 4, 2022, The first session of the Audit Commission of the National Assembly of Ecuador took place. During the first of the five days that will last the practice of the test phase, at the request of Assemblywoman Viviana Veloz of the UNES Bench; 5 former national judges appeared and gave testimony regarding the irregularities of the process of evaluation of judges that ended with the removal of their positions.
Among the evidence that was presented was the judgment of the Constitutional Court on December 21, 2021, and the judgment of the Provincial Court of Justice on December 30, 2021.
All the interventions agreed to emphasize the breach of functions, the violation of the legal framework, as well as a series of principles that would have been exceeded. One of the most surprising statements of the day was that of the former judge Edgar Flores who indicated, referring to the former Juridical Secretary Alexis Mera prosecuted and deprived of liberty since May 31, 2019, (Habeas Corpus 17721-2019-00029G) that although in his case "what would fit, (...), was immediate freedom, however, to avoid, the scandal and everything else, we arranged alternative measures." These statements have caused astonishment to the assemblymen and legal operators before what supposes an explicit recognition of judicial management by external powers, one of the bases of the Lawfare denounced by the lawyers of Alexis Mera, Rafael Correa, and Jorge Glas, among others, and of which Lula da Silva in Brazil, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner in Argentina, or Gustavo Petro in Colombia, had also suffered.
Flores also mentioned that "in the different courts of the Republic through media advertising, some cases, if possible, have already been resolved; and when that does not happen or the process does not throw what the media has already published, obviously that constitutes an alarm, a scandal" which "is not a novelty" because "it often happens in the country" in what he called "parallel trials".
This Impeachment began with such incredible revelation and undoubtedly requires national and international political and legal attention, since it confirms the arbitrary detention of Alexis Mera, who sees his freedom as limited, without legal arguments for it besides the fear of the press opinion.
The political trial against the Council of the Judiciary will continue in the coming days with the appearances of authorities such as the current Attorney General of the State, Diana Salazar Méndez, or the President of the National Court, Iván Saquicela
