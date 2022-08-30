Angela Nuss of Braintree, MA earns Toastmasters District 31 Pathfinder award

Angela Nuss

The award recognizes high levels of achievement by Toastmasters member

BRAINTREE, MA, USA, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Braintree resident Angela Nuss, Real Estate Agent and Director of Special Projects at Jay Nuss Realty Group, LLC, has recently completed all requirements to qualify for the Toastmasters District 31 Pathfinder Award.

This particular award recognizes individual members who have demonstrated a high level of achievement in the Toastmasters Pathways Learning Experience. To qualify, Angela completed Levels 3-5 in Motivational Strategies Path, Level 1 in Visionary Communication Path and the Pathways Mentorship Program Path in the 2021-2022 Toastmasters Program Year. As part of this last program, she mentored a fellow Toastmaster and colleague at Jay Nuss Realty Group.

Formerly known as the Triple Crown Award, Angela joins an elite class of approximately 40 Toastmasters members to successfully complete the requirements to earn this designation.

While impressive, the accomplishment is only one of many she has earned through her time with Toastmasters in District 31 in Eastern MA and RI. She earned the coveted “Distinguished Toastmaster” award in 2020, the highest award Toastmasters International bestows. The Distinguished Toastmaster Award recognizes a superior level of achievement in both communication and leadership.

She earned the Triple Crown in 2017 (now the Pathfinder Award); she has completed all of the Communication and Leadership Track awards in the Legacy Educational and Leadership program; and in 2018 she placed third in Toastmasters Area Contests for the International Speech Contest and Table Topics. She additionally earned the 2018-2019 Distinguished Area Director, and Successful Club Coach, for 2018-2019.

Toastmasters is an important part of Angela’s life, as evidenced by membership in three area clubs since joining in 2016. As someone whose professions include both commercial real estate and property and casualty insurance, she sees Toastmasters’ participation as having helped her in a number of ways. “This experience has helped me communicate better and with confidence.” She said that the training Toastmasters provides members improved specific speaking and leadership skills, which are applicable both in business and personal settings.

Angela has been an integral part of Jay Nuss Realty Group, a business that her father started more than a decade ago with more than 35 years’ total industry experience. She joined the firm in 2018, although she says that she has been involved with the business for many years. In addition to her father, Jay, her family includes her mother, Carol, who is a retired Special Education teacher and a tennis player, and her brother Michael, who works at Amazon and is an accomplished pianist.

She is a Bentley University alumna, and received the “Unsung Hero” award during her time there. She is an avid reader and particularly enjoys self-development books. She enjoys outdoor activities, including biking, and tennis. She enjoys dining out and has started three meet-up groups including the South Shore Dining Out Meetup group.

One of her other favorite pastimes in traveling. She has visited 18 states and her goal is to eventually set foot in all 50 states.

About Jay Nuss Realty Group, LLC

Jay Nuss Realty Group, LLC is a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm, finding and providing space to meet the business owner’s needs. The firm serves the Metro Boston area in the leasing of commercial space. Specialties include leasing and selling office properties, leasing and selling industrial properties, tenant representation, buyer representation, lease audits for office and industrial tenants, leasing and selling properties owned by non-profits, and consultation on commercial real estate issues. The firm also has a specialty in dealing with environmental 21E issues, where oil or potentially hazardous waste materials may affect the sale or purchase of a property. The firm maintains offices at 439 Washington Street, Braintree, MA 02184. For a complimentary Greater Boston Area Tenant Leasing Guide, which covers everything from analyzing space needs to negotiating rent to finding the right agent, please call (781) 848-9400, or visit www.jaynussrealtygroup.com. You can also find them on Facebook and Twitter.



